Your Weekly Horoscope: November 29 – December 5, 2017

Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

Yours is the sign of foot-in-the-mouth syndrome, and this Mercury Retrograde (from Dec. 2 – 22) in your sign may rev that up a notch. Not all of what you want to say needs to be said out loud. Starting this week, make December a time of introspection. Reflect on what you’ve done this year and what it means to you. The Full Moon on the 3rd is a time when your relationship issues are going to be activated but not necessarily clarified. Explore what’s happening before you explode, my love.

