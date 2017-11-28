Your Weekly Horoscope: November 29 – December 5, 2017

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Yours is the sign of foot-in-the-mouth syndrome, and this Mercury Retrograde (from Dec. 2– 22) in your sign may rev that up a notch. Not all of what you want to say needs to be said out loud. Starting this week, make December a time of introspection. Reflect on what you’ve done this year and what it means to you. The Full Moon on the 3rd is a time when your relationship issues are going to be activated but not necessarily clarified. Explore what’s happening before you explode, my love.