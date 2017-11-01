Your Horoscopes for November 2017

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Full Moon in your relationship house on the 3rd is going to dredge up some old dynamics for you this month. The trick is not to get so caught up in your emotions that you lose sight of your situation, Scorpio. Make sure that you talk to the people that you care about instead of making assumptions based on your feels, even if it really vulnerable to do. The truth is true whether you want to look at it or not, my love.