Your Horoscopes for November 2017

Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

The Full Moon in your relationship house on the 3rd is going to dredge up some old dynamics for you this month. The trick is not to get so caught up in your emotions that you lose sight of your situation, Scorpio. Make sure that you talk to the people that you care about instead of making assumptions based on your feels, even if it really vulnerable to do. The truth is true whether you want to look at it or not, my love.

