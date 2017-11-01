Advertisement
Horoscope

Your Horoscopes for November 2017

The cool, crisp fall nights will get longer this month, but you may have light and love to hold you up.

by

1 of 12

Previous
Next
Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

The Full Moon in your relationship house on the 3rd is going to dredge up some old dynamics for you this month. The trick is not to get so caught up in your emotions that you lose sight of your situation, Scorpio. Make sure that you talk to the people that you care about instead of making assumptions based on your feels, even if it really vulnerable to do. The truth is true whether you want to look at it or not, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be Scorpio

Previous
Next

Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra

Resources