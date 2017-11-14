Your Weekly Horoscope: November 15 – 21, 2017

Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

This week’s New Moon is extra special for you — it’s the one time a year that it happens in your sign, Scorpio. Think of this as your time to get grounded in your body, your home, and in your life. Even if you don’t like what that feels like, at least you’ll be able to move forward from a grounded place. This week it’s all about knowing yourself, not fixing the world or making your fortune. Make sure that you’re building your future on a solid foundation — even if it requires you to move slower than you’d prefer.

