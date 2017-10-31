Your Weekly Horoscope: November 1 – 7, 2017

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
This week’s Full Moon in your relationship house is a great time to call in your energies, Scorpio. People make a big deal of how scary your sign is, but the truth is all of your intensity is motivated by your passionate drive. Make sure your relationships reflect the self-love that you mean to embody, and if they don’t start by making changes with you. You don’t need to learn things the hard way. Change your participation and the whole dynamic changes with you.