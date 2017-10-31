Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: November 1 – 7, 2017

Find out what’s in store for you this first week of November.

by

Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

This week’s Full Moon in your relationship house is a great time to call in your energies, Scorpio. People make a big deal of how scary your sign is, but the truth is all of your intensity is motivated by your passionate drive. Make sure your relationships reflect the self-love that you mean to embody, and if they don’t start by making changes with you. You don’t need to learn things the hard way. Change your participation and the whole dynamic changes with you.

Learn more about what it means to be Scorpio

