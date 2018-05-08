Your Weekly Horoscope: May 9 – 15, 2018

1. Taurus

April 20 – May 20 It’s time to let go, Taurus. You’re ready (if not willing) to disentangle yourself from situations that you know are no longer working for you. You don’t have to tear it all down at once, but it’s time to start the transition process. The thing about external changes is that they’re ultimately a reflection of something shifting within. If you’ve been feeling stuck, it’s time to unstick yourself, one step at a time. You’re ready to break some old habits and move on this week. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

2. Gemini

May 21 – June 21 It’s time to confront your fears, Twin Star. The reason why “what you resist will persist” is so true is because of the energy and effort that it requires to evade the truth. Look at what scares you. Be honest about where your mind keeps returning to, especially when you wish it wouldn’t. It’s time to make the emotional shift towards acceptance, but you’ve got to get your head on board first. Believe in yourself. Be brave. You’re not meant to tread water. Either swim or get out of the pool, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Gemini.

3. Cancer

June 22 – July 22 It’s time to let something go, Moonchild. You may not need to quit it – putting things on pause may totally be an option. What’s certain is that you’re overwhelmed and have too much going on, and that feeling of being so burdened is blocking flow in your life. This week the truism that less is more is the one to honour. Scrutinize your actions so you can make the necessary adjustments. Prioritize spending time and energy on what you actually care about. Learn more about what it means to be a Cancer.

4. Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22 In the words of Theodore Roosevelt, “It is not the critic who counts, not the person who points out how the strong one stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the person who is actually in the arena…because there is no effort without error and shortcoming”. Don’t be scared to try, even if you’ve run into a wall. This week may confront you with fears or people who trigger your insecurities. Don’t let it stop you from striving greatly, Leo. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

5. Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22 If you want your life to be different, you need to start with you, Virgo. You can’t control much in life, but what you choose to do and who you do it with is all you. This week there’s an electric push for change at play, but if you just change the way you suppress symptoms of what’s not working, you’ll only succeed in delaying real growth. Confront the truth of what is and what isn’t working for you so you can finally decide what you’re going to do about it. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

6. Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22 It may not be perfect, but it’s yours, Libra. You don’t need to love or even like everything in your life, but it is important that you believe in your own choices. If where you’re at is a means to an end, the compromises you’re making are manageable (while also possibly annoying). If you’re not being driven by a greater sense of purpose or passion, this is a good week to do some soul-searching. You don’t need to figure out the answer, but it’s time to be earnestly asking questions. Learn more about what it means to be Libra.

7. Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21 Growth requires you to change and to risk outgrowing things or people that you’re invested in. Follow the organic flow of your life to see where it takes you this week, Scorpio. You’re ready to embody more of yourself in your relationships, even if that means going through a period of discomfort or uncertainty with others. When you show up with more of yourself, things get more real, and if that makes things worse, then it’s just a matter of time anyway. Show up all the way. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

8. Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21 You can’t change the past, so what are you going to do? You’re stuck in a loop, and this week is a fertile time for breaking through. If you really accept your situation as it is right now, you’ll find that you’ve got to change. You might have to change your mind, your actions, or your expectations — something has gotta give. Seek the best possible outcomes based on your actual situation, not as you think it “should” be, Sagittarius. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

9. Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19 When you’re done playing small, you can finally step up and do what you came here to do. You’ve put in the work, but if you’re waiting for some sort of divine intervention, you’re kinda missing the point, Cappy. It’s you. Take a solid and intentional step in the direction of what you want this week. You don’t need to make commitments or write anything in stone. There are opportunities for happiness all around you. Experiment with saying yes, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

10. Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18 Don’t give up or give in, Aquarius. You’ve got too much going on, and it’s overwhelming. Feel however you do, but try not to act out from the most frustrated of them, or you’ll end up creating extra havoc to deal with. The trouble is that you’re not trusting yourself, so here’s my question for you: have you been a trustworthy friend to yourself lately? Have you been listening to your inner voice and showing up for your own needs? It’s time to get back on course, my love. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

11. Pisces

Feb. 19 – March 20 Freedom is not just something you’re granted, it’s a conscious choice. If you’re willing to make mistakes, to have your success come in stages, to throw it all away and start over again, or finally really commit – that takes strength of will and heartfelt effort. Don’t allow your “what if’s” to stop you from living your life, Pisces. You don’t need to have it all under control, you only need to be willing to try to create the life you want to live and the world you want to be living it in. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

12. Aries