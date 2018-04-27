Your Horoscope for May 2018

1. Taurus

April 20 – May 20

You’re on the verge of some massive changes, Taurus. Pay special attention to the 15th when the New Moon will be in your sign, as this is a moment when you will lie in the bed you’ve made. If you don’t like aspects of your life, this is the time for change, but more for adding in then for subtracting out. Mid-month is also the time that revolutionary Uranus moves into your sign, making the need for change not only potent, but also inevitable. Don’t fear what you don’t yet understand. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

2. Gemini

May 21 – June 21

We move into Gemini season on the 20th, but before that happens you can expect May to be a time for deep reflection, Twin Star. You’re changing and it’s important that you allow space for you to gestate those shifts. If you find that you’re having totally unexpected feels about people and situations, you’re right where you should be. Don’t allow your attachment to routine to get in the way of you glowing up. All great progress starts within, my love.

3. Cancer

June 22 – July 22

You don’t need to figure out what to do before you identify what’s really true. This month you’re on call to embrace authenticity, Moonchild. Instead of reflexively compromising, try to take the space you need to find where you stand. Not all things that hurt are bad, and not every path that is pleasurable will lead you to happiness. It’s time to check in and reevaluate. Don’t just evade the pain – pursue wholeness, my love.

4. Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22

Seeing the difference between pleasure and joy is not your strong suit, my love. This is a time of great striving for you. You’re on call to grow from the inside out. Sit with your fears and negative assumptions and try to be interested in them, this month. Investigate whether you need to change your perspective or your actions to make sure you’re on a path to greater, more lasting happiness. Slow down to get it right, dearest Leo.

5. Virgo

August 23 – Sept. 22

There’s a fine line between diplomacy and people-pleasing, and it’s your job to mind it this month, Virgo. If your strategy for collaborating is to push others to yield to your will, or to give in to what they want without asserting yourself, you’re not fully present. Stay connected to the moment and find the best, most nuanced answers for it. You’re likely to have to compromise on something meaningful this May, but it’s also likely that what you’ll get is something much better than you can now see.

6. Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

Being on the right path doesn’t mean that everything is chill. It means that your problems, like your assets, are exactly what you need at this time in order to grow. Don’t let yourself slip into defenses or fearful obsessions, Libra. There is opportunity in the very things that are bumming you out right now, all you have to do is chose to seek it. Let your successes develop in stages, my love.

7. Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

You can’t use your intuition if you’re fixated on seeing a particular answer, Scorpio. At this point it doesn’t matter how you got here, it only matters what you’re gonna do now. Stop trying to explain away your past or the people in your life. You know much of what you need to, and now is the time to accept what you’ve been shown so that you can use that info to move on.

8. Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

Feeling chaotic is the worst because it feels bad, but also because the only way out is in. Instead of evading the things that are upsetting, it’s wise to stay present with them this month. You can only determine what you need to do for the people and things you care about when you’re first present for yourself. Show up when you’re uncomfortable by cultivating interest in the stories you’re telling yourself about your situation. Expand your perspective and your options will grow, too, Sagittarius.

9. Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19

There’s not one answer to find, one place to be, or only one chance to thrive. Find the balance point between your drive to get it all right away and your need to get it right. You’re in a fertile place this month, but if you allow yourself to be rigid you’ll not get very far. Take chances to improve your life in sensually gratifying ways, even (or especially!) if they’re a bit scary. You’ve got this, Capricorn.

10. Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

The unknown is a scary place to be, even though it can also be totally exciting and inspiring. If you can get stoked about the potential inherent in the instability of your life right now, you’ll be starting off at an advantage. Don’t seek answers — seek options, Aquarius, and be open to what you’re shown. This isn’t the time to reject ideas or opportunities just because they haven’t worked out in the past. It’s anything-goes time this month.

11. Pisces

Feb. 19 – March 20

While no one can live your life for you, you do have resources available to you that can help ease your way. You’ve got support, Pisces, but if you aren’t willing to accept it, it doesn’t really help you. Gracefully accepting a gift is a skill. Being present for the Sun on your face, the kindness of your fam, or the love of neighborhood cats, is a gift that keeps on giving. Make sure that you’re receptive to the good stuff that your life is offering you this month.

12. Aries