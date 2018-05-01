Your Weekly Horoscope: May 2 – 8, 2018

1. Taurus

April 20 – May 20 You’re capable of so much. The worst thing you can do now is to squander your potential by doing things you don’t really care about, and being burnt out for what holds true value to you, Taurus. Warren Buffett once said, “The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say ‘no’ to almost everything.” While I don’t know if this holds true in all circumstances, this bit of wisdom is the perfect guide for you this week. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

2. Gemini

May 21 – June 21



You’re just about at the end of a cycle of development that’s had you figuring out what you want and why. You may have figured everything out, or you may still be unpacking your options, but either way it’s time to slow down and get on the road you have to travel to get where you want to be. Don’t let the easiest route lull you into thinking it’s the best. You may need to work really hard for the next little while, but it’s totally worth it. Honour your needs over your wants, Twin Star. Learn more about what it means to be a Gemini.

3. Cancer

June 22 – July 22



Individual failures, just like the successes, aren’t meant to define you. This week is all about power. Seeking the best possible approach requires being able to stay present with the yuckiness of your fears, and it’s totally worth it, Moonchild. You’re on your way to some beautiful changes, don’t let fear of failure block your flow. If you were willing to own the abundance and resources that you have both internally and externally, how would your struggles seem different? Learn more about what it means to be a Cancer.

4. Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22



Showing yourself compassion doesn’t mean giving yourself a pass, it means staying present with kindness in the face of suffering. It’s important that you give yourself and others space to sort through the fast moving feels that are in the air this week. Everything comes and goes, so don’t get too attached to whatever you’re going through right now. Find the creative potential in even the most stuck-feeling things, and keep on keepin’ on, Leo. Learn more about what it means to be Leo.

5. Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22



You may want to forge ahead, but the truth is you need to slow down and focus before you do something rash. Find a healthy outlet for your pent up energies this week so that you can act with intention, Virgo. The key is to stop fighting ghosts and projections and to just move forward. Lay foundations for the future that you want to live in without unduly looking over your shoulder. All you gotta do is keep your side of the road clean, and place one step in front of the other, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

6. Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22



Fear is a tricky monster. We need it to alert us to danger, but it often goes rogue and is anything but helpful. This week you run the risk of allowing your fears to create the very problems you’re trying to avoid. Don’t focus so much attention on the things that you never want to have happen, Libra. Take a chance on the positive potential in your life by giving it at the very least as much attention as you give your worries, or if you’re ambitious, make it your primary focus for now. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

7. Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21



Someone once said that “to set a boundary you must be willing to lose something: the other person’s approval.” And no truer words have been spoken. This week is all about being brave enough to confront the needs you’ve been ignoring because you’re scared of the consequences. Find the truth and honour it, even if it’s scary. If you don’t like the game, you don’t have to play. Choose your battles and your investments with an open heart, Scorpio. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

8. Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21



There’s so much that is unknown and unknowable, and sometimes that’s exciting while at others it’s downright intimidating. This week is testing your ability to stay present when you feel upset, ‘Tarius. This means that your ability to stay present is being tested. Strive to not take upsets at face value, and stay open to what they have to tell you about yourself and the world around you, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Sagittarius.

9. Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19



You’re coming out of a hard time, and while it may be tempting to look over your shoulder and keep on expecting the worst, your best move is to move onwards and upwards. Try to become more mindful of your fears and the energy that you give to them this week. It’s OK to have concerns, but what gets you into trouble is when you let them dominate your thinking. Pursue balance in all things as you move to the next playing level, Capricorn. Learn more about what it means to be Capricorn.

10. Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18 You need to take better care of yourself, Aquarius. You’ve been burning the candle at both ends of the wick, and it’s taking its toll on you. Take a break from life’s demands, and turn to the things that give you life. You’re likely to have a million items demanding your attention, but if you’re frayed at the edges, you can’t really handle any of them. Give yourself permission to take a much-needed breather and rejuvenate your spirit so you can get back to business with renewed energy. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

11. Pisces

Feb. 19 – March 20 You’ve got one job, Pisces, and that’s to follow through with your commitments. There’s a peace to be had from simplifying your life and while that’s not possible all of the time, this week it’s wise to stick to the basics. If you can, try and commit to the present and only the present this week. Don’t make plans or try to divine your future. Just work on what’s in front of you and tend to the feels that you have — even the unpleasant ones. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

12. Aries