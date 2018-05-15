Your Weekly Horoscope: May 16 – 22, 2018

1. Taurus

April 20 – May 20



When you feel overwhelmed it can seem like you're confused when you're just tired, or like your life is somehow wrong, when you're just anxious. If you can't tolerate your difficult emotions you may end up making mountains out of molehills this week, Taurus. You're going through some deep changes but if they're not reflective of heartfelt goals, you'll end up feeling out of alignment, even if you get what you want. Strip away distractions this week.

2. Gemini

May 21 – June 21



Things must change, Twin Star. It's important that you look at the people that you're close to — really look at them. Your relationships are changing because the people you're close to are changing. This isn't inherently good or bad, but if you resist or deny what's happening, you'll only succeed in making yourself feel bad. Make room for people to grow, even if it's out of step with your own development. With acceptance you can determine what you need.

3. Cancer

June 22 – July 22



Not knowing is its own knowing, ya know? If you had true confidence in the flow of your life, and in the plans that you've laid, would you be in such a rush to get to the answer? This week may confront you with questions you're impatient to resolve, but there's honestly no rush. Things are playing out exactly as they need to be. The best way to prepare for tomorrow is by being present for today. Trust yourself and your life, Moonchild.

4. Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22



Love doesn't only happen in the easy times. It's not just romance and having endless things to talk about. Love is enduring and comes with the strength to withstand highs and lows. That said, when you have evidence that what or who you love is more destructive than creative to you, it's time to question what you're doing. Make sure that the people and situations that you give yourself to help you to become more whole instead of require you to be less than your best self.

5. Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22



While you do need to listen to others, no one can define you but you. All signs point to the need for you to sit on it, Virgo. You're getting lots of information, but are not necessarily ready to make use of it. when you're uncertain it's tempting to want answers at all costs, but it isn't wise. Receive feedback about yourself and the world around you without turning it into gospel. Make decisions based on contemplation, not just data this week.

6. Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22



Just because you can doesn't mean you should. Knowing your limits is an essential part of playing to your strengths. If you treat all things as equal your actions don't reveal your priorities, and that's no good. Make sure that you are giving yourself permission to say no to the distractions and make extra time for the people, situations, and projects that make you feel your best. Pace yourself. You can get it all done, but not necessarily all at once, Libra.

7. Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21



Your agenda threatens to get in the way of your ability to see clearly this week, Scorpio. It's not possible to decipher the language of your intuition when you're looking for a specific answer, or seriously trying to avoid one. To practice being truly open, you must also practice keeping your mind and feels trained on the here and now. The past isn't going anywhere and the future is not yet here. The only place you need to be is here, and now is the only moment that needs you, my love.

8. Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21



When you don't know what comes next it's tempting to make assumptions, but to quote my sixth grade science teacher, "when you assume you make an ass out of u and me." Try not to jump to conclusions or indulge in idle gossip this week as it won't help you get at the truth. Ask questions and really sit with whatever you hear so that you can unpack the many layers of information that you're being given. Don't fall for distractions this week.

9. Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19



Nurture your vision instead of forcing it, Capricorn. You don't need to carve your intention in stone, but a good plan requires at least some commitment. Try to align yourself with clarity about what you can pledge to by focusing on how it should feel instead of what it needs to look like. You don't have enough information to know for certain what you want, so stop pushing it. Try to explore. Think about the quality of life you seek instead of the Instagram feed of your future self.

10. Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18



Moving slow can be annoying for lots of reasons, not the least of which is that it gives you all the time in the world to feel your feels. This week you may be surprised at your fears as they rush to the surface. It may be tempting to disassociate from them, but it would be a missed opportunity, Aquarius. The things that upset you most this week will reveal the stuff you've been trying to repress, but needs your honest attention. You've gotta feel it to heal it, my love.

11. Pisces

Feb. 19 – March 20



When you feel sad or bad it can be tempting to want to rush to fix your feelings with distractions and stories, but all it really does is add problems to your plate. It's time to seek balance instead of answers, calm instead of happy, and acceptance without the "why." You don't need to live in a state of uncertainty, but sometimes it's important to be able to let changes settle before you can determine the best way to cope with them. Be patient, Pisces.

12. Aries