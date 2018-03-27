Your Weekly Horoscope: March 28 – April 4, 2018

1. Aries

March 21 – April 19



When life is not as you want it to be it’s easy to assume the worst. This week you’re on call to look deeper inside of yourself at the very moments when you most want to give up or tune out. If you can understand what’s really got you upset you won’t jump to conclusions and make things more complicated than they need to be. Own your part before you going tearing down anyone else’s, Aries. It won’t make your problems magically, disappear but it will help you to move on. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

2. Taurus

April 20 – May 20 You can’t have progress without instability. If you were in control you would probably get yourself all the things that you want. The trouble with this is that what you want is not necessarily what you need. It’s okay for your successes to manifest in stages, Taurus. If you’re not emotionally ready to greet your progress with grace, you’re likely to mishandle it. Take the time to catch up with yourself, making sure that you haven’t had a change of mind or a change of heart. Learn more about what it means to be a Taurus.

3. Gemini

May 21 – June 21



Don’t lose track of your goals and ambitions, Twin Star. It’s not a show of loyalty to take on your loved ones’ problems. Show up for others without losing track of yourself, or taking on their troubles. You’ve got your own mountains to climb, and this week is a particularly abundant time to try. Keep you eyes and actions focused on the things that you know you want because this is a time when you can make serious inroads to your best life. Learn more about what it means to be a Gemini.

4. Cancer

June 22 – July 22



You don’t need to choose between your personal life and your professional life, but you may need to prioritize one over the other in the short term to have the balance you desire in the long term. You can expect emotions to be running high this week, and that means that you’re likely to be activated, Moonchild. Decide how you wish to conduct yourself and don’t let circumstances destabilize you. Be true to yourself and let the chips fall from there. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

5. Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22



Your head wants to run but your heart needs to take a seat. Moving slowly allows you time to really assess what you’re going through and what’s in your best interests versus your most insistent drives. Be brave enough to sit with your feels this Full Moon week, Leo. You may need to change, or you may need to change your life. Either way there’s no use in evading the truth. Seek it and make choices that nurture your life in the direction you need it to go. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

6. Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22



It’s hard to sit in your feels when you’re overwhelmed. Resist the urge to make your problems bigger by attempting to fix them before you’re actually ready to, Virgo. Take the time to get really grounded this week. Clean your room, empty your inbox, do whatever it is that you’ve been avoiding even though it needs to get done. It’s time to get out of your own way so that you can work smarter instead of harder. Get rid of your distractions and get your flow back. Learn more about what it means to be Virgo.

7. Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22



You’re not in control, so don’t even try. This week is going to come with its fair share of intensity, so here’s some advice: you don’t need to judge yourself or others, but you do need to discern what’s right for you. You don’t need to make anyone feel any kind of way. You only need to treat them in ways that both honour your values and your word. Don’t try to manage others in an attempt to feel better, Libra. Everyone gets to have their own experience, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

8. Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21



This week’s Full Moon is going to kick up some serious feels for you. Pay attention to the people that you find yourself consumed with thinking about and ask yourself why. This can be a transformational time for your relationship to your relationships. Dig into your own emotional motivations and seek greater self-understanding. If you feel that you’ve been focused on people that don’t brig value to your life, or worse, who hurt you, this is a great time to make a change. Learn more about what it means to be Scorpio.

9. Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21



How you respond to fear or insecurity is a powerful thing. If you recoil from unpleasant feels you run the risk of creating distractions from your problems, while they fester, unattended to. Do your best to confront the stuff that has you feeling upended. This will require you to believe in yourself, Sagittarius. Show up for yourself when it seems easiest to check out as an act of self-love that has the pleasant consequence of making your whole life better, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

10. Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19



You need work/life balance, but what else is new, right Capricorn? This week is going to offer you lots of things to get riled up about, but it’s important that you choose your battles wisely. Your life is made up of the things that you invest your time and attention into. Make sure that you’re not devoting yours to people, tasks, and situations that don’t have true meaning to you. You have nothing to prove and a world of options to chose from. Lighten your grip and explore. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

11. Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18



Be patient with yourself or you’ll find it increasingly hard to be patient with others. The resentments and frustrations that you’ve been keeping at bay are likely to turn a corner for you this week, and that’s not the best news in town. Instead of soldiering through it, I encourage you to get really honest about your feels. Whatever you’re going through internally is perfectly valid, but that doesn’t entitle you to act in any way you want. Deal with your inner self and you’ll have better resources to cope with everyone else. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

12. Pisces