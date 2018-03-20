Your Weekly Horoscope: March 21 – 27, 2018

1. Aries

March 21 – April 19 Things are likely to get frustrating this week, and when they do its tempting to shut down or lash out, but neither action is well starred, Aries. Instead of allowing yourself to defensively react, take a pause. In order to have full authority over your own reactions you must first be able to understand what you’re actually reacting to. Strive to have your behaviour aligned with your best interests instead of your most insistent feels or even for your desire for stability. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

2. Taurus

April 20 – May 20 You can only give what you’ve got, but it’s time to pony up, Taurus. It may be easy to ignore everything but the squeakiest of wheels, and that’d be a mistake. Invest in your friends and family this week. The people that you care most about are likely to need a little TLC from you, and even if it’s tough, this is the right time for you to show up. Devote your energy to the people that you lean on and trust, and not only those who are demanding of your time. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

3. Gemini

May 21 – June 21 Your ruling planet goes retrograde on the 22nd and you’re likely to feel weird. If you’ve lost track of your reason for trying, all it takes is the smallest of upsets to throw you off course and leave you questioning everything. Don’t let your fear of failure distract you from what you need to do, Twin Star. You don’t need to be perfect or even very far along with your goals in order to be exactly where you need to be. Set clear parameters for yourself and stick to them. Learn more about what it means to be a Gemini.

4. Cancer

June 22 – July 22 When you’re pushed yourself too hard or gotten upset by the world around you, it’s hard to know what’s right. Take some space to tend to your feels this week, Moonchild. Your relationships are in a state of transition because the people you’re connected to are changing. You aren’t “supposed” to act in any kind of way, but striving towards honesty and kindness is a good goal. Love yourself and the people around you through upsets this week, especially when it’s tempting to burn it all to the ground instead. Learn more about what it means to be a Cancer.

5. Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22 If you strike out against someone to win a power struggle or prove you’re better than them you’ll end up biting off more than you’re gonna wanna chew. This week is going to kick up some interpersonal drama, but you don’t have to engage in it. Listen to what others are (intentionally or not) telling you about themselves. If you can’t trust a person, don’t further invest in them. Tend to your hurt feels instead of deflecting from them by getting wrapped up in conflict, Leo. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

6. Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22 If you’re feeling overwhelmed and over it all, this is not the time to move forward. Allow space for you to catch up with yourself, Virgo. If you’re not grounded into the here and now, you’re not likely to be able to see your options clearly. Sitting with the messiness and the hard stuff may feel bad, but it will support you in your big picture growth. Understand your feels and how you got here, and the next steps will naturally clarify themselves to you. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

7. Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22 Don’t give up, Libra. You’re exactly where you need to be and doing a fantastic job. The issue is that things are moving so fast that it’s requiring you to compromise, just when you felt ready to do it on your own terms. Pause before you act, this week. Remember to act from a place of intention, even if you’re dealing with a less-than-ideal situation. If you’re clear about your motives, the actions you choose to take will be more satisfying, I promise. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

8. Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21 If you’re willing to change, this is likely to be a powerful time for you. Taking clear steps in the direction of what you want seems like a no brainer, but it’s not. Life is full of distractions, and this week is an excellent time for you to untangle yourself from yours. Take a digital detox (even for only 24 hrs), tend to your body, or follow through with your most heartfelt commitments. What you do now counts, so do things that improve the quality of your life and the world around you. Learn more about what it means to be Scorpio.

9. Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21



The call is coming from inside the house, Sagittarius. Spend earnest time looking inside of yourself this week, because you’re in need of making some new choices in spite of your habits. Strive to act in ways that reflect not only what you want right now, but also what you’ve learned about yourself and life from past experiences. You don’t need to score points or defend yourself. All you need to do is act in ways that make you feel good about the person you are. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

10. Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19



Don’t confuse compromise with calamity, Cappy. You may have to do some things that you don’t wanna do, but as long as you are acting in integrity with yourself, there’s no real problem there. If you find yourself in an bad what-if cycle, this is an excellent time to crack your stressed-out code. Seek to understand your reactions before you decide what needs to be done. You are in a much better position than you think you are. Don’t sabotage it out of impatience, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Capricorn.

11. Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18 It may feel like if only you could get others to change you would be ok, but the truth is that you’re the one you need, Aquarius. This week you’re on call to change. Get real about your situation so that you can adjust your boundaries in it. Don’t set yourself up for heartache by relying on people that you know you can’t really trust. You don’t need to know what will happen tomorrow to commit to healthy actions today. Be patient and firm, this week. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

12. Pisces