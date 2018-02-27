Horoscope

Your Horoscope For March 2018

Find out what the first month of Spring has in store for you.

Spring has sprung, and with it comes a time for new opportunities and fresh perspectives. March kicks off with a fertile full moon in Virgo on the 1st, urging you to release what is no longer serving you, especially regarding your day-to-day habits. From the 3rd through the 14th things may feel chaotic, but it’s not for nothing. This is a time for you to get right with yourself by confronting the truth. By the time that the Mercury retrograde begins on the 22nd you should strive to be clear about what’s worth fighting for and what is better let go of, or you’ll spend the remainder of the month fighting ghosts and investing in drama for no good reason.

Aquarius
Pisces
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn

