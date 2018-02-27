Your Horoscope For March 2018

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Find out what the first month of Spring has in store for you.
by Jessica Lanyadoo
Spring has sprung, and with it comes a time for new opportunities and fresh perspectives. March kicks off with a fertile full moon in Virgo on the 1st, urging you to release what is no longer serving you, especially regarding your day-to-day habits. From the 3rd through the 14th things may feel chaotic, but it’s not for nothing. This is a time for you to get right with yourself by confronting the truth. By the time that the Mercury retrograde begins on the 22nd you should strive to be clear about what’s worth fighting for and what is better let go of, or you’ll spend the remainder of the month fighting ghosts and investing in drama for no good reason.