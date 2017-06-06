Your weekly horoscope: June 7–13, 2017

Gemini

May 21–June 21

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on the 9th can only mean one thing – it’s your birthday season! This lunar event happens only once a year, and it’s an opportunity that you shouldn’t miss out on. It’s your time to check in on home base. Take time to honour the people and places you call home. It’s easy to get caught up with what’s in your head, but your heart needs your attention, too. You may be asked to explain what you’re feeling this week — don’t say I didn’t warn you.