Your weekly horoscope: June 21 – 27, 2017

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

The key to happiness isn’t keeping busy – it’s keeping busy with things that bring you joy. This week, you’re going to get glimpses of some ways you can have real and lasting happiness. Be open to inspiration, even if it seems intimidating to get there. You’re ready for change, and if you’re careful not to fall for shiny objects, you’re likely to create something truly golden. Believe in yourself, and prioritize the things and situations that make life feel good.