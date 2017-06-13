Horoscope

Your weekly horoscope: June 14 – 20, 2017

Find out what’s in store for you this last week of spring.

by

1 of 12

Previous
Next
Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

It’s time to stand up, Twin Star. This week is all about taking responsibility for your commitments and owning your part. If you haven’t been keeping up with your friendships, you may be feeling lonely, but don’t convince yourself that it’s because no one likes you. See how your actions brought you to where you’re at, and you can see the path to change. If you’re feeling bad, here’s a pro tip to get you through: introspection, not guilt or blame, is the remedy to what ails you.

 

Previous
Next

Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Aries
Taurus

More:
21 cute spring bags under $100
Meet the Peach Surprise, a ham sandwich-dessert hybrid from 1976
10 easy herbs to plant (and cook with) this summer

Resources