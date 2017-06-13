Your weekly horoscope: June 14 – 20, 2017

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

It’s time to stand up, Twin Star. This week is all about taking responsibility for your commitments and owning your part. If you haven’t been keeping up with your friendships, you may be feeling lonely, but don’t convince yourself that it’s because no one likes you. See how your actions brought you to where you’re at, and you can see the path to change. If you’re feeling bad, here’s a pro tip to get you through: introspection, not guilt or blame, is the remedy to what ails you.