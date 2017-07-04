Your weekly horoscope: July 5 – 11, 2017

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The Full Moon on the 8th in your relationship house is important for you, moonchild. This week will bring up all the feels and then some as people in your life are likely to come to you with stuff you need to deal with. Instead of going on the defensive, make a point to listen to them. The only way to truly listen to someone else is with an open heart. Take the time to figure out your reactions after you’ve been able to digest whatever you learn, my love.