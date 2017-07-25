Your weekly horoscope: July 26 – August 1, 2017

May 21 – June 21

While you’re in desperate need for things to change, if you don’t do some work of your own, things simply won’t move. You’re going to be feeling restless this week, but if we’re being totally honest — it’s more like a little impulsive. Take your desire for expansion, and get real about what it’s comprised of. If you’re just trying to get away from the results of your own actions, you might as well stop right there. Find clarity about what you want, but also what you’re willing to do to make it happen, Twin Star.