Horoscope

Your weekly horoscope: July 26 – August 1, 2017

See what the last week of July has in store for you.

by

1 of 12

Previous
Next
Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22

On your bad days, the path between your ego and your centre of strength is paved with vanity. You are fierce and capable, but sometimes you want something so badly that you try to force it. This week you’re in a difficult spot: your heart may tell you to push it, but your head (begrudgingly) knows better. Take some time to reflect on which of your choices have brought you to this place. Understand and change your motives, Leo.

Previous
Next

Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer

More:
8 fresh bruschetta recipes to try this summer
The ultimate summer hair guide: Low-maintenance ways to fight frizz, faded colour and more
Fry-yay or nay? McDonald’s delivery is now a thing. We put it to the test

Resources