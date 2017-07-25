Your weekly horoscope: July 26 – August 1, 2017

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
On your bad days, the path between your ego and your centre of strength is paved with vanity. You are fierce and capable, but sometimes you want something so badly that you try to force it. This week you’re in a difficult spot: your heart may tell you to push it, but your head (begrudgingly) knows better. Take some time to reflect on which of your choices have brought you to this place. Understand and change your motives, Leo.