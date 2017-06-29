Your horoscope for July 2017

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Get ready, Moonchild, because the first half of this month is going to test you. It’s OK to get mad at people when they cross you, but don’t just stew — it’s your job to stand up for yourself. Power struggles will only get worse if you’re passive aggressive. Get clear about what’s really bugging you so you can figure out if you need to get over it, get under it or move it out of your way.