Your horoscope for July 2017

Cancer

June 22 – July 22

Get ready, Moonchild, because the first half of this month is going to test you. It’s OK to get mad at people when they cross you, but don’t just stew — it’s your job to stand up for yourself. Power struggles will only get worse if you’re passive aggressive. Get clear about what’s really bugging you so you can figure out if you need to get over it, get under it or move it out of your way.