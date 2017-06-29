Horoscope

Your horoscope for July 2017

From work life to love life, find out what July has in store for you.

by

1 of 12

Previous
Next
Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

Cancer

June 22 – July 22

Get ready, Moonchild, because the first half of this month is going to test you. It’s OK to get mad at people when they cross you, but don’t just stew — it’s your job to stand up for yourself. Power struggles will only get worse if you’re passive aggressive. Get clear about what’s really bugging you so you can figure out if you need to get over it, get under it or move it out of your way.

Previous
Next

Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Aries
Taurus
Gemini

More:
Chatelaine Quickies: Nordic potato salad
Goodbye, man cave. Hello, ‘she shed.’
What to do when you can’t afford to go to a wedding
Resources