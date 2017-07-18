Your weekly horoscope: July 19 – 25, 2017

June 22 – July 22

It’s essential that you’re honest, Moonchild. You don’t need to fix anyone, you just have to show up. Be honest with yourself about what you’re feeling, and share that truth with the people you trust. You’re not right or wrong, good or bad – you’re a complex and layered person. It’s okay if things are messy and you have contradicting feels. Own your perspective because the truth is true, whether you want it to be or not, my love.