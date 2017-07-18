Your weekly horoscope: July 19 – 25, 2017

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
It’s essential that you’re honest, Moonchild. You don’t need to fix anyone, you just have to show up. Be honest with yourself about what you’re feeling, and share that truth with the people you trust. You’re not right or wrong, good or bad – you’re a complex and layered person. It’s okay if things are messy and you have contradicting feels. Own your perspective because the truth is true, whether you want it to be or not, my love.