Your weekly horoscope: July 12 – 18, 2017

June 22 – July 22

Watch out, Moonchild, this week your ego is on the chopping block, and nobody likes that. No matter what it feels like in the moment, you don’t need to prove yourself to anyone. It takes a strong sense of self to know when to step up and when to bide your time, so make it your practice, my love. It’s not important that you demonstrate your feels, perspective or validity. Breathe through your knee-jerk reactions before you follow them straight off a cliff, my love.