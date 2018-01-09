Your Weekly Horoscope: January 10 – 16, 2018

Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19

If you don’t believe in yourself, it doesn’t matter what you do — it won’t feel quite right. Hold your doubts lightly, Capricorn, because they’re not more reliable than your hopes. It’s uncomfortable to stay present with your vulnerabilities, but it’s a strength that you need to cultivate. You have tenacity and a willingness to do the work on lock; kindness and compassion are the tools you need to cultivate this week. You don’t need to be anyone but yourself, my love.

Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

What do you believe in, Aquarius? If you don’t follow your intention with action, then what you’re left with is a bunch of hot air. This week it’s time to put your money where your mouth is, even if it’s intimidating. If you’ve been talking a big game, now’s the time to step up and follow through. You don’t have to start anywhere but the beginning, and you don’t have to rush your progress. It’s all about trying, Aquarius, and allowing your dreams to see the light of day.

Pisces

Feb. 19 – March 20

You are like a flower, but you’re still just breaking through the soil, Pisces. Pay attention to all the new parts of you that are peeking through the dirt this week, instead of all the ways you’re not yet in full bloom. Growth and progress are inherently unstable. You can’t change and stay the same all at once. Embrace the uncertainties as opportunities to make new choices in the face of old fears and to evolve in new directions, my love.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

The ego is a tender thing. Too much of it and you push people away and end up feeling thirsty all the time. Too little of it, and you’re caught in a state of uncertainty and confusion. Either way, when it’s out of balance, the ego needs constant validation from others. Check in with yourself this week, Aries. It’s a ripe time to rein in your parts that don’t make you feel more whole. Your value is not dependent on what others see or say about you. It’s something that you must determine for yourself.

Taurus

You don’t have enough information to make an informed decision, and that’s OK. The key is to not assume the worst on the road to building the best, my love. This week is going to have you feeling a bit scattered as you try on different ideas about who you are in the context of your relationships. If you want to be happy, it’s on you to reinforce the relationships that hold you up and challenge you in creative ways. Safety quickly becomes a rut when it’s not appropriate for you, Taurus.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Progress doesn’t happen in a straight line. It’s easy to think of things in linear terms – like when we say “climbing the ladder to success” – but the truth is more like a circle. We move in and out of proximity to our goals, and each apparent setback, each detour, each pit-stop, ultimately becomes part of the success story. You’re on your way to some major growth, but it may take you in what looks like a sideways direction. Be open to your story looking different than you thought it would, Twin Star.

Cancer

June 22 – July 22

When people are disappointed in you or their needs are in conflict with yours, it’s easy to get defensive. The best course of action is to have compassionate, firm, and clear boundaries instead of kneejerk reactions. Listen to the people you care about without abandoning your own self, Moonchild. You don’t need to defend or justify your feels or even to agree with what others are saying. Just stay present, even through the hard stuff, my love.

Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22

Take your worries and put them all on a list, Leo. You are capable, but first you need to get organized. If you jot down one to three actions that you can commit to address each of your concerns, you’ll feel empowered instead of scared. There’s not always something you can actively do, and in those cases, the action is to adjust your attitude. When all else is said and done, allow faith to replace fear and small actions to replace helplessness this week.

Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22

The end is not when things are done, but when they change into something new. Be open to the natural evolution of your life, dear one. You’ve been working hard to make things happen, and this week you can expect them to come together all of a sudden or break further apart. (Know that the breaking apart may actually be when things begin to synthesize.) How you feel may not line up with your expectations, even if you’re getting exactly what you want. Don’t worry about this, Virgo. Change can be stressful, even when it’s an improvement.

Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

There’s a huge difference between being controlling and taking charge of your life, and this week you need to find it, Libra. Instead of struggling against your circumstances or other people, strive to cultivate acceptance for how things are. In this way, you can most easily figure out what you need to say, what’s better to let go of, and what actions you need to sustain in order to stay on track in your life. Put healthy boundaries at the foundation of your self-care habits this week.

Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

You know how when you drive around in a red car, you start seeing red cars everywhere? It’s not that more red cars hit the streets just because you’re in one. When things are at the forefront of your mind, they pop out at you. If you look for evidence that you don’t belong, that you’re not good enough, or that people don’t like you, it’s easy to find it because you’re actively seeking it. Be brave enough to seek the things that make you happy, evidence of your potential, and the relationships that reinforce the person you want to be, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

This week is a call for you to regain balance in your life. The trick is for you to be present enough for your own experience that you can gauge what you’re feeling at any given moment. If your energy doesn’t flow, that’s reason enough for you to pause or stop, Sagittarius. Life is full of compromises, but they shouldn’t compromise you. For the right goals, the process is totally worth the outcome. Don’t let fear of failure stop you from creating the life you most want.

