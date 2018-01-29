Your Horoscope For February 2018

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
February is unique because not only do we have a potent new moon/solar eclipse in Aquarius on the 15th, but we don’t have a full moon this month. This makes it a time for beginnings, but there’s a catch (obviously). If you’re doing things that aren’t truly authentic to who you are becoming and not just who you’ve been, it will be hard for you to sustain the energy you need to see it through. Seek the truth, not “the answer,” my love.