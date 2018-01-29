Your Horoscope For February 2018

February is unique because not only do we have a potent new moon/solar eclipse in Aquarius on the 15th, but we don’t have a full moon this month. This makes it a time for beginnings, but there’s a catch (obviously). If you’re doing things that aren’t truly authentic to who you are becoming and not just who you’ve been, it will be hard for you to sustain the energy you need to see it through. Seek the truth, not “the answer,” my love.

Aquarius

Pisces

Aries

Taurus

Gemini

Cancer

Leo

Virgo

Libra

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Capricorn