Your Weekly Horoscope: December 6 – 12, 2017

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The astrology of the moment is trying to nudge you to refine your self-awareness. This means that you must care about self-care enough to orient your priorities in that direction. This is the last week of a 2.5-year-long tour of heavy-handed Saturn through your sign. You may be in a serious frame of mind, and if so it’s a good idea to spend extra time alone tending to your inner world. Where you feel the most vulnerable is where you need to focus your gentle-but-firm attention, my love.