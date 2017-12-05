Your Weekly Horoscope: December 6 – 12, 2017

Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

The astrology of the moment is trying to nudge you to refine your self-awareness. This means that you must care about self-care enough to orient your priorities in that direction. This is the last week of a 2.5-year-long tour of heavy-handed Saturn through your sign. You may be in a serious frame of mind, and if so it’s a good idea to spend extra time alone tending to your inner world. Where you feel the most vulnerable is where you need to focus your gentle-but-firm attention, my love.

