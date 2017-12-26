Your Weekly Horoscope: December 27 – Jan. 2, 2017

Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

The truth is messy and complicated — and it’s waiting for you, my love. It’s time to get grounded into your body, your situation, and the places you call home. By locating yourself in the here-and-now, you can identify what is best let go of — and what you need to do to make your life grow in the direction that you want it to. In the words of James Baldwin, “not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” Happy New Year, Sagittarius!