Your Horoscopes For December 2017

Find out what the last month of 2017 has in store for you.
by Jessica Lanyadoo
You’ve almost made it through 2017! This year closes out pretty much how it’s been all the way through – intense. Mercury will be in retrograde the 2nd to the 22nd, making this month better suited to introspection than to new projects. Treat others with the grace that you want granted to you.
Nov. 22 – Dec. 21 Finally, heavy-hearted Saturn leaves your sign on the 18th after two-and-a-half long years, ‘Tarius. The only bummer is that it goes into your house of money, so try not to overspend at the start of the year as you adjust. On the 3rd the Full Moon will trigger some emotional confusion, so here’s a pro tip to managing your affairs right: have healthy boundaries and assert them clearly with your actions and words. You’re welcome.