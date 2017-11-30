Your Horoscopes For December 2017

Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

Finally, heavy-hearted Saturn leaves your sign on the 18th after two-and-a-half long years, ‘Tarius. The only bummer is that it goes into your house of money, so try not to overspend at the start of the year as you adjust. On the 3rd the Full Moon will trigger some emotional confusion, so here’s a pro tip to managing your affairs right: have healthy boundaries and assert them clearly with your actions and words. You’re welcome.

