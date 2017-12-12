Your Weekly Horoscopes: December 13 – 19, 2017

Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

Leaping to conclusions is a liability, sweet Sagittarius. Your anxieties are a distraction that you can’t afford to indulge. It’s not because of time – everything happens in its right time, TBH. The reason to evade disruptions is because they dilute your truth. It’s a time to do what’s right, not what’s easy. Breathe through your stressful thoughts so that you can make sense of what they’re truly about. Find your centre of strength, and act from that place this week.

