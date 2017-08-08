Your Weekly Horoscope: August 9 – August 15

July 23 – Aug. 22

Just because you don’t know what comes next doesn’t mean that you don’t have anything to worry about. You’re likely to feel rattled this week as your drive to be chill clashes with your needs. Be suspicious of your compulsions and defenses because it’s likely to be more about the past than the present, Leo. Seek a balanced union of your needs instead of a perfect solution, and it’ll help you get out of your way long enough for the unexpected to come in.