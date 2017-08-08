Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: August 9 – August 15

Find out what is in store for you this beautiful summer week.

by

1 of 12

Previous
Next
Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22

Just because you don’t know what comes next doesn’t mean that you don’t have anything to worry about. You’re likely to feel rattled this week as your drive to be chill clashes with your needs. Be suspicious of your compulsions and defenses because it’s likely to be more about the past than the present, Leo. Seek a balanced union of your needs instead of a perfect solution, and it’ll help you get out of your way long enough for the unexpected to come in.

Previous
Next

Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer

More:
Can Eating Oranges Reduce Your Risk Of Dementia?
35 Quick and Easy Summer Dinner Recipes
Angelina Jolie And 12 Other Celebrities Open Up About Divorce

Resources