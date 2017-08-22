Your Weekly Horoscope: August 23 – August 29, 2017

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Power struggles are only a bad thing when the fight for power is for its own sake. There is valour in stepping up and standing firm for what you believe in, but make sure you keep your eyes trained on the forest so that you don’t lose perspective (and time and energy) inspecting the trees. If you’re going to fight, make sure it’s for something worthwhile. This week, it looks like you need to be standing up for more freedom, or you’ll end up exhausted and further from your truth.