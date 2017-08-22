Your Weekly Horoscope: August 23 – August 29, 2017

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

It’s okay to be sad, it’s part of life. This week you may feel stuck in some hard feels, but as much as it hurts, it’s not all bad. Your capacity for emotion is a strength, and tolerating vulnerability is part of being able to see the whole truth to a situation. You don’t need to do anything. You only need to be where you’re at. Strive to be a good friend to yourself through whatever you’re going through so that you come out the other side whole, Sagittarius.