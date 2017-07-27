Your Horoscope for August 2017

July 23 – Aug. 22

The Solar Eclipse in your sign on the 21st ain’t no joke, Leo. And just for fun it comes after a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in your opposite sign on the 7th, and while Mercury is retrograde. It’s time to tap into that Leo courage and do some serious soul searching. What you do ends up being the sum of your parts and if it’s not a true reflection of who you feel you are, that’s on you. Understanding how you got here is important, but it doesn’t empower you to act out. Do your very best this month.