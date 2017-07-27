Horoscope

Your Horoscope for August 2017

This month includes two major eclipses that could make for an emotionally intense month.

This month is extra special because we have two major eclipses happening. The first one is a New Moon Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius on the 7th, and the next is a full Solar Eclipse in Leo on the 21st. Get ready: this will trigger intense emotions in everyone. Check out your monthly horoscope below to find out more.

Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22

The Solar Eclipse in your sign on the 21st ain’t no joke, Leo. And just for fun it comes after a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in your opposite sign on the 7th, and while Mercury is retrograde. It’s time to tap into that Leo courage and do some serious soul searching. What you do ends up being the sum of your parts and if it’s not a true reflection of who you feel you are, that’s on you. Understanding how you got here is important, but it doesn’t empower you to act out. Do your very best this month.

