Your weekly horoscope: August 2 – August 8, 2017

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself agitated or compelled to stand up for something you believe in this week. It’s of the utmost importance that you believe in yourself while not getting caught up in proving it to others. Your ego is running a mild temperature, and if you’re not careful, you’ll trigger conflicts by acting hot under the collar. Find creative ways of experiencing the powerful and driving feels that you have, my love.