Your weekly horoscope: August 2 – August 8, 2017

What you believe in is on the line. This is the time to make sure that you are acting in ways that reflect what you value, even if that means making some pretty meaningful changes. This theme may play itself out in any area of your life, but watch out for your finances in particular. The value you place on money — what you’re willing to do to get it and keep it — is meant to be under inspection. Success is not a destination, Cappy. It’s a feeling, and feels ebb and flow. Get right with yourself this week.