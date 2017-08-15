Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: August 16 – 22, 2017

Find out what’s in store for you for Eclipse Week.

Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22

This week it's time to intentionally look into the darker parts of your soul. This is not a performance, and what other people do or don’t think of your actions is not your concern. Look beneath the surface and better get to know yourself, so you can truly understand what’s been motivating your actions of late. To paraphrase the words of poet Nayyirah Waheed: if someone does not want you, it’s not the end of the world, but if you don’t want you, the world is nothing but endings.

Resources