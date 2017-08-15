Your Weekly Horoscope: August 16 – 22, 2017

If you don’t wanna be alone, Capricorn, then don’t be. If you want more people, or greater intimacy in your life, the onus is on you to put yourself out there and make it happen. Whether you need to deepen your current relationships or build new ones, it’s time to step it up. The trick is to be willing to be vulnerable without any reassurance of things going the way you want them to. It’s far better to try and to fail then to never try at all. Don’t phone it in this week.