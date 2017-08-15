Your Weekly Horoscope: August 16 – 22, 2017

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
This week it's time to intentionally look into the darker parts of your soul. This is not a performance, and what other people do or don’t think of your actions is not your concern. Look beneath the surface and better get to know yourself, so you can truly understand what’s been motivating your actions of late. To paraphrase the words of poet Nayyirah Waheed: if someone does not want you, it’s not the end of the world, but if you don’t want you, the world is nothing but endings.