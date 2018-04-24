Your Weekly Horoscope: April 25 – May 1, 2018

1. Taurus

April 20 – May 20



Betrayal is your least-favorite infraction to deal with, but it’s important that you ask yourself if you’ve been so rigid that you have not invited honest communication. You may be at the end of a relationship or find that you need to generally reevaluate your connections, but don’t imagine that other people’s actions happen in a vacuum. It’s important to evaluate what you invite into your life and why, Taurus. Inflexibility won’t take you where you want to go, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

2. Gemini

May 21 – June 21



It doesn’t matter what other people think. Well, of course it matters, but it’s only unvetted data, not definitive fact. Don’t allow other people’s ideas about you, your choices, or the world at large, upset you. Take in new information without taking it personally. We all see the world from our own little inner vistas. When people think things, even things about you, it’s often really to do with them. You’re doing a great job, Twin Star. Don’t take others opinions as gospel. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

3. Cancer

June 22 – July 22



You can’t know what you don’t know. Instead of pushing for answers or rushing outcomes, sit in the discomfort of what you don’t yet understand, Moonchild. You’re likely to have some serious frustrations to contend with this week, but it’s important that you don’t succumb to it. How you handle yourself in times of duress reveals a great deal about your character. Strive to act in concert with your values. You don’t need to settle scores or prove anything to anyone. Just do your best. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

4. Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22



You’re moving through some deep emotional terrain this week, Leo, and it’s bound to bring up a mixed bag of feels. Instead of trying to make things as simple as “good” and “bad”, create space to be in the nuance of your emotional landscape. Some relationships are beautiful but not meant for this world. Some dreams are not meant to be realized. Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater as you learn to accept the limitations of what you love. Learn more about what it means to be Leo.

5. Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22



Protect what you love by sticking with it, Virgo. The things that make you sad are tempting to turn away from, but they are the very things that most need your presence, Virgo. This week is going to kick up a lot of emotion and it’s messy. Where you can’t create order you can at least attempt to find meaning. You may not get what you want this week but it turns out that what’s most important is how you handle yourself. Be a good friend to yourself when you need it most. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

6. Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22



You’ve gotta take a stand, Libra, and if you don’t, you’ll find that circumstance and people are pushing you in ways that make you uncomfortable at best. You’re not in trouble, but you do need to pick a lane and stick to it. If you’ve been hiding or playing both sides of the fence, it’s time to face the music. The truth is true whether you want to deal with it or not, my love. Be brave and do what you need to do in order to be right with yourself this week. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

7. Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21



Manage your control issues with kindness, Scorpio. The Moon is full in your sign on the 29th, and that means it’s an extra emo time, for you, my extra emo friend. When people bug you, your job is to honour your feelings while being mindful about your reactions. If you allow yourself to get caught up in other people’s dramas and stories before you check your own, you’ll say or do things that you later regret. You’re responsible for your actions alone. Let others reveal themselves to you, this week. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

8. Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21



There are plenty of things to be scared of if you are looking for them, ‘Tarius. The truth is that things you’re changing on a really deep level, and it’s not clear exactly what you need to do yet, but you’re unlikely to be able to continue in the same way that you’ve been going. Be open to change without jumping to conclusions, even if that requires more patience than you comfortably have. Balance is not inactivity, it’s equanimity. Gravitate towards the centre this week. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

9. Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19



No matter what it looks like from the outside, you’re only successful if you are able to enjoy your abundance, Capricorn. This week may mark a time of serious frustration and conflict, or a profoundly creative time when you step into your power. Either way, if you’re overly depending on the validation or approval of others this will be a much harder period for you. You’re a builder, chose to create a life that pleases you, or is at least meaningful and satisfying for you to live. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

10. Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18



Discernment is an invaluable gift. Being able to work through problems and play out your best options is a skill that your sign is known for. In times of turmoil or heartache it can get in the way, though. This week you’re meant to be in your emotions, Aquarius. Don’t distract yourself from unpleasant things if they’re real. Stay present, moment by moment, with your felt experience, so you can have a more balanced assessment of what’s happening and what you need to do about it. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

11. Pisces

Feb. 19 – March 20 Even if you feel plagued by indecision, you actually know what you need to do at this point. Don’t make things more complicated than they need to be, Pisces. You’ve obsessed over it and figured it out, and now you’re as ready as you’re gonna be to act. Collaboration is well-starred this week, but that doesn’t mean that you should seek validation before every step. Have faith in yourself, and when you don’t it’s a good time to fake it till you make it, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

12. Aries