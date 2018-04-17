Your Weekly Horoscope: April 18 – 24, 2018

1. Aries

March 21 – April 19



You have a huge and passionate heart, and you sometimes forget to protect it until it’s too late. This week you’re meant to confront some old fears, and you can do it with intention and on your own, or the lesson may come to you in the form of upsets with others. Either way the lesson is the same — you don’t need to defend or prove yourself. Be present for the messiness of life, and find the best path forward. Imperfections are your most powerful teachers at this time. Learn more about what it means to be an Aries.

2. Taurus

April 20 – May 20



They say that you’re no good at change, but that’s not really true. You’re just fine at changing when it’s on your terms. Get your head around the shifts that you need to make. There are things you want that you can only achieve if you’re able to function without the approval of others as your primary benchmarks of success. At the end of the day, the most important relationship is the one you have with yourself, Taurus. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

3. Gemini

May 21 – June 21



Life is confusing. You’re up one minute and the next you’re down. This week is likely to be a bit of an emotional rollercoaster, and if you can roll with it, it’s not so bad. You’re meant to let go, Twin Star, but it may not be perfectly clear what you’re supposed to let go of. Seek the truth, even if it makes things uncomfortable or leads you down unexpected pathways. Change is coming for you, so do your part to promote improvements instead of just moving chaos around. Learn more about what it means to be a Gemini.

4. Cancer

June 22 – July 22



Worry is unavoidable in life, but that doesn’t make it productive. This week you’re handling your business, but that won’t save you from fear. It’s your job to identify your needs, figure out what needs to be done, and follow through. But the work doesn’t end there. You must also let go of your vast collection of “what if’s” and any desire to micromanage. Tend to your feels by letting go of what doesn’t serve you as you do what’s gotta be done, Moonchild. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

5. Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22



You don’t have enough information to know exactly what’s best for you to do, but that doesn’t mean you’re stuck. This week it’s important to practice emotional self-care as you wait for more pieces to fall into place. Your fears may be dogging you, but you don’t need to give in to them. Find the resources you have available to support you, and let them in, Leo. The answers are going to present themselves soon; tend to your inner wellness in the meantime. Learn more about what it means to be Leo.

6. Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22



You don’t need to settle or take a backseat. This is your time, Virgo. Pour your time and efforts into the people and things that you wish to see flourish. This week may call for a little me time as you realign yourself with your plans. Your ruling planet is finally moving forward again, and with it should come a regained sense of purpose and clarity. You’re ready to make things happen, so don’t allow anything to hold you back from putting your best self out there. Learn more about what it means to be Virgo.

7. Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22



There’s no need to get wrapped up in the unknowable future. You don’t need to manage anything except for this moment on this day. Having consideration for what comes next is healthy, while obsessing on what you can’t know is not. Whether you’re having a rough patch or everything is going your way, the same rule applies — nothing lasts forever. Do your best for your situation without judgment or the need for perfection. You’re exactly where you need to be, Libra. Learn more abut what it means to be a Libra.

8. Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21



When someone comes at you, it’s on you how you choose to react. In life you can’t always control the people around you or the situations that you find yourself in, but you can manage how you participate in them. Strive to show up with your best self rather than your most defensive one this week, Scorpio. It’s hard to choose to act right when someone is clearly doing wrong, but it’s never wise to stoop to a scrub’s level. Remember who you are, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Scorpio.

9. Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21



You can go your own way and do whatever it is that you think is best, but just because you think you’re brilliant doesn’t mean that others will be on board for whatever ride you’re taking. It doesn’t matter how well you explain it, sometimes people simply disagree with you, Sagittarius. It’s important that you’re able to accept that people can have diverse opinions, and that doesn’t mean anything other than that life is complicated and relationships are messy. Allow space for difference this week. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

10. Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19



If you know what you want, this week is the time to go out and take steps – no matter how small – to make it happen. If you’ve been struggling to figure out your next moves, this is an equally strong time for discovery, so take active steps to shed light on what you’ve been struggling to see. No matter where you’re at, you’re likely to have to make some concessions and let go of something you think you need. Use your discretion, but do what you’ve gotta do to get where you intend on going, Cappy. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

11. Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18 Anything worth trying is bound to be scary. This isn’t the time to play it safe, Aquarius, but if you’re going to take risks, it’s important that you know what you’re signing up for. Instead of ignoring the facts or pretending that everything is chill, this week it’s time to get grounded about what you’re willing to give and what you need, on a baseline level, in order to be right with yourself. Know your limits before you hit them so that you know how to take care of yourself, my love. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

12. Pisces