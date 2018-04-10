Your Weekly Horoscope: April 11 – 17, 2018

1. Aries

March 21 – April 19



Fear has its value. It usually helps you have enough concern for your welfare to not do dangerous things, and it alerts you when something is not right. It’s a problem when fear becomes pervasive. This week’s new moon in your sign is an excellent time to review your relationship to self-care in times of worry. Pay attention to what you do when you’re frightened so that you can change your habits if necessary. Let your anxieties be a source of support instead of the stuff that holds you back, Aries. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

2. Taurus

April 20 – May 20



When you don’t have a clear mind, everything seems suspicious. It’s time for a real break, Taurus. If you’ve taken on too much lately, your system will start screaming at you for attention, and that’s when your moods, actions, and attitudes can be really off. Get grounded, find your centre, and clear out the chatter in your head so you can gently tend to your heart. The time for meaningful beginnings is rapidly approaching. Get yourself present so you’re ready to let them in. Learn more about what it means to be a Taurus.

3. Gemini

May 21 – June 21



The people around you can’t be changed, I’m afraid. If you want things to be different, you’ve got to start with you. This week your relationships and the people in your environment are likely to kick up some drama that you can’t control. What you can control is how you respond to it, Twin Star. Stay aligned with your raison d’etre because when you lose track of that, the necessary compromises of life feel exhausting. Don’t forget what you came here to do, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

4. Cancer

June 22 – July 22



You can’t please everyone, and you shouldn’t try. What you do need to check in with this week is your motives, Moonchild. If you secretly want to stick it to someone as you “innocently” pursue something that you really want, then your actions are not so virtuous, really. It’s OK (not fantastic, but OK) to mix motives, but what isn’t chill is lying about it to yourself or the people you care for. Own your messy parts. Don’t let your anger turn vengeful or resentful because those feels hurt more than they help. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

5. Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22



This week is an excellent time for you to start a new project, have a first date, or kick off a new self-care regimen. The trick is to only do what you know is right for you. There’s no rule that says you have to do it all at once, Leo. Take your time, and pursue things in stages. If you don’t do what’s authentic to you, it’s likely to bite you in the buns later. Protect what you care about by giving your best to it, not just by doing your most. Learn more about what it means to be Leo.

6. Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22



There’s always a bigger picture to consider, but yours is a sign that gets caught up in the details. This week you won’t get far if you insist on figuring things out or investigating every thought that comes into your mind. You need some peace, and that can only come if you’re willing to let things go a bit, Virgo. This week will kick up some complicated feels that you just can’t do much about. Prioritize developing your emotional maturity over getting things right, and you’ll get farther with fewer headaches, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

7. Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22



Letting go of your inhibitions is not the same as to letting go of discretion. It’s time to look at how fear is holding you back, my love. The trick is to take the time to sit with your uncomfortable feels long enough to understand what you’re feeling; your intuition is a resource you can only fully access if you’re able to tolerate your emotions – even the rough ones – without judgment or dissociation. Feel your feels, and see where they lead you this week. Learn what it means to be Libra.

8. Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21



Sometimes when things don’t go your way, it’s because you were thinking too small or something better was in the wings. The thing that you need more than anything else right now is faith. The wheels are in motion for things to take you exactly where you’re meant to be, but it might not look like it this week. Stay present and do your best within your current situation. Don’t impatiently push your will. If you always got what you wanted, you’d be in a load of trouble, Scorpio. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

9. Sagittarius

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21



You may have to confront a loss this week, Sagittarius. Instead of focusing on what you don’t have, try to look for what you do. You’re likely to jump to conclusions and expect the worst when you don’t get the best, but that’s not wise, sweet one. This week is all about finding the creative potential in your problems rather than crumpling at the feet of them, or worse, overreacting to them. Honour your feels but don’t allow them to replace data. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

10. Capricorn

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19



Your ego can get you into all kinds of trouble if you let it, Cappy. Thinking you’re the worst (just like thinking you’re the best) is thinking of yourself at the centre of all things. Moderate your attitudes to be more realistic. You have opportunities to succeed or fail, and neither of them will define you. The person that you are – the content of your character – is what defines you. Make the most of your circumstances, wherever you’re at in the highs and lows of life, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

11. Aquarius

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18



Things are not quite as they seem. Your anxieties may be high right now, but what are you scared of, really? Is it change? Being out of control? Having to cope with unpleasant circumstances? You’re strong, Aquarius. Have faith in your ability to cope with it all, and stay with that feeling. You don’t get to know the answers in life, and honestly, they may not help you as much as you think they would if you had them. Do your best moment to moment by committing to the work this week. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

12. Pisces