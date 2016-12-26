Your 2017 horoscope: A look at the year ahead

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Self-care:

Don’t let yourself slip into a slump, Cappy. When in doubt, make an action plan. This year, but especially during the winter and fall of 2017, you’re going to have great opportunities to expand, but it’s going to take constant engagement. Luckily you’re not scared of work! Don’t let your fears shape your choices when your hopes are so much more inspiring, my love.

Work:

You need a solid work/life balance, and this year is not gonna hand it to you on a silver plate. You’re going to have to take pains to identify not only what you want professionally but also what you need for your off-the-clock wellness, and you’ll have to take material strides to make both happen. More than work advice, the stars are telling you to embody what you know to be true about your needs and goals. Work smarter, not harder, Capricorn.

Love:

You may be a master at controlling things, but if you are successful in manipulating your sweetie, they may not feel so sweetly about you, my love. Allow the people you’re close with to have their own flow. Your love may be going through a rough time on their own, and if you’re wise you won’t make it about you. While you may be out of step with your sweetie, that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Be open to change, Cappy.

Affirmation:

When I trust myself, I have access to more of my creative potential. I have everything I need!