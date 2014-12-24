Your 2015 annual horoscope: a look at the year ahead!

Aries

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You’re a spontaneous fire sign with a strong drive for independence – even more so this year. In fact, you’re rewarded this year for doing what you do best – following your heart. If it’s fun, then it means you’re on the right track. Give yourself the freedom to explore and expand your creative side. Love and success follow when you give energy to whatever brings you joy.

Your mantra for 2015 is: I choose to follow my bliss.

Love: The April 4th lunar eclipse invites you to open your heart – whether it’s to an actual person or to let go of any insecurities or fears that have held you back from fully engaging. In this process it may become apparent how a current relationship feeds you on an emotional level, or not. Some relationships could strengthen, but others that have been idling for a while could actually stall out completely. Fear not, as the first week of July holds special promise in the love department, when romantic Venus and joyful Jupiter come together in your social sector. You’re more willing to take a risk at this time, and this includes taking a risk on love. In fact, Jupiter continues to bless your love life right through the summer, so make hay while the sun shines. This goes for those in long-term relationships too.

Money/Work: You’re entering into some kind of formal training for your job this winter, or perhaps you’re just taking courses to expand your knowledge base. High-achiever Saturn may make you feel like you don’t know enough in some area, when in reality you know more than you think. Income surges in May, but it’s related to the changes that you’re making in your professional life. Upheavals in this area could be unsettling at first, but you’re willing to do what it takes to improve your life.

More from Barbara Y. Hindley at Comfy Chair Astrology.