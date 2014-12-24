Your 2015 annual horoscope: a look at the year ahead!

1 of 12
Aries
Aries (March 21 – April 19)
You’re a spontaneous fire sign with a strong drive for independence – even more so this year. In fact, you’re rewarded this year for doing what you do best – following your heart. If it’s fun, then it means you’re on the right track. Give yourself the freedom to explore and expand your creative side. Love and success follow when you give energy to whatever brings you joy.
Your mantra for 2015 is: I choose to follow my bliss.
Love: The April 4th lunar eclipse invites you to open your heart – whether it’s to an actual person or to let go of any insecurities or fears that have held you back from fully engaging. In this process it may become apparent how a current relationship feeds you on an emotional level, or not. Some relationships could strengthen, but others that have been idling for a while could actually stall out completely. Fear not, as the first week of July holds special promise in the love department, when romantic Venus and joyful Jupiter come together in your social sector. You’re more willing to take a risk at this time, and this includes taking a risk on love. In fact, Jupiter continues to bless your love life right through the summer, so make hay while the sun shines. This goes for those in long-term relationships too.
Money/Work: You’re entering into some kind of formal training for your job this winter, or perhaps you’re just taking courses to expand your knowledge base. High-achiever Saturn may make you feel like you don’t know enough in some area, when in reality you know more than you think. Income surges in May, but it’s related to the changes that you’re making in your professional life. Upheavals in this area could be unsettling at first, but you’re willing to do what it takes to improve your life.
More from Barbara Y. Hindley at Comfy Chair Astrology.
For some reason, the link for 2015 horoscopes isn’t working!
Lisa Johnson on
Link does not work
Lorraine on
the links aren’t working
Heather on
Click the little pink arrow on the lower right corner of your star sign — your horoscope will appear.
j on
the little triangle on the corner is VERY SMALL – had to look at page a couple of times to even see it – dark pink against the black and such a small size – hard to spot, but link did work, once I found the correct triangle/arrow
Beth on
links don’t work , why didn’t anyone test to see if the pink arrow actually works, NOT!
Mel on
Your link is not working for the 2015 horoscope- stops at Virgo
Adele on
The full horoscope doesn’t appear. The first half is cut off and I can’t scroll to read it. Please fix the problem Chatelaine!
CG on
Love, love my horoscope…2015 is going to be great!!
Ann-Marie MacNeil on
cannot open the link.
Rae Jones on
TERRIBLE usability on this. No one can figure out how to reveal the horoscope, so even though it’s working (click the wee pink arrow lower right), it’s the same as if it’s not working, from users’ perspective.
lo on
Disappointing Chatelaine! The screen quality is poor and 1/2 the horoscope misding!
Brenda on
can;t get this to work tried to click the pink triangle even on the other horoscopes but it will not show.
juanita on
link not working how disappointing
lesley on
You guys need a new webmaster…you post articles and links are awful! This is the second time in a week I’ve attempted Horoscopes…nope, doesn’t happen, extremely frustrating!
Mar on
I am trying to read my horoscope on my phone but I can’t get to the top of the page ? All I can see is 3 lines before the mantra.
Debbie on
link most certainly isn’t working. How unfortunate!
Pj on
Great horoscope but I wish I could read it all. There is some kind of iPhone glitch with the version I’ve got and I can’t read the whole article. ;-(. The pink dopier doesn’t work. Oh well, guess 2015 has to wait until this gets fixed.
Nance on
Tried several times to get yearly horoscope to work. Dissapoining! Hope someone fixes it soon!
Shawnai Hollanders on
Was bot able to view any of the 2015 horoscopes:-(
Samira on
How do you find the horoscope? I clicked on my sign in the photo and the link below, but nothing seems to work…
Lisa on
I can’t see anything
Joyce Hosier on
The link works this the little pink arrow however the horoscope is not complete. It starts up in April when it should start in January
Terry King on
I think those horoscopes where put into a hat and picked out at random. Not one thing in mine could possibly right. Where do you get that garbage from?
marina on
