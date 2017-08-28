The Best Fall Reads: 35 Books To Curl Up With This Season

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
There’s a lot to look forward to in this season’s crop of titles: The runner-up in last year’s presidential race weighs in on what went wrong with her campaign; Margaret Atwood’s protégé delivers a brilliant sci-fi novel that, as Atwood says, will make you “think twice about everything”; and Canadian literary talent is on full display with beautifully rendered books from both emerging and established writers. Enjoy!