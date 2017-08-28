The Best Fall Reads: 35 Books To Curl Up With This Season

42. All We Leave Behind: A Reporter’s Journey into the Lives of Others, by Carol Off

On assignment in Afghanistan in 2002, Off met a man named Asad Aryubwal, who risked his life to speak out against powerful Afghan warlords in a documentary she was making. When Aryubwal was forced to flee the country with his wife and five children, Off was swept up in the struggle to bring the family to Canada. Here, she details the Aryubwal family’s journey—and what happened when she stepped outside her role as a journalist to become part of the story. NA On sale September 19.