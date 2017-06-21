10 epic Canadian journeys to add to your travel wish list

Sea to Sky Highway, Highway 99, British Columbia

The Sea to Sky Highway, also known as Highway 99, stretches from Vancouver to Pemberton and is famous for its scenic stops (seriously, the entire thing is Instagram-worthy). The prettiest section falls between Vancouver and Whistler — pick up Highway 99 just outside the city centre, then drive along the shore of Howe Sound, through the Coast Mountains and end in Whistler village, which is 675 metres above sea level. You can make the trip in a couple of hours, but there’s so much to do that it’s easy to turn it into a decent weekend roadtrip. Our favourite stops include boat-watching at Horseshoe Bay and windsurfing in Squamish, which has been dubbed the “Outdoor Recreation Capital of Canada.”

(Photo, @rebeccayoungnz/Instagram)