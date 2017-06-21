10 epic Canadian journeys to add to your travel wish list

Summer is the perfect time to get out of town — especially if you want to explore the best of what Canada has to offer. Whether you go on a gorgeous road trip along Vancouver’s Sea to Sky Highway, take a float plane in the Northwest Territories, or hike historic fjords in Eastern Quebec, these epic Canadian journeys are stunning examples of our country’s diverse landscape and natural beauty. Read on for our top ten must-do trips, and start planning.
1 of 10
Sea to Sky Highway, Highway 99, British Columbia
The Sea to Sky Highway, also known as Highway 99, stretches from Vancouver to Pemberton and is famous for its scenic stops (seriously, the entire thing is Instagram-worthy). The prettiest section falls between Vancouver and Whistler — pick up Highway 99 just outside the city centre, then drive along the shore of Howe Sound, through the Coast Mountains and end in Whistler village, which is 675 metres above sea level. You can make the trip in a couple of hours, but there’s so much to do that it’s easy to turn it into a decent weekend roadtrip. Our favourite stops include boat-watching at Horseshoe Bay and windsurfing in Squamish, which has been dubbed the “Outdoor Recreation Capital of Canada.”
(Photo, @rebeccayoungnz/Instagram)
This post is part of The Canada Project, a representative survey of Canadians from across the country. You can find out more right here.
More:
10 cute and functional lunch boxes to make sad desk lunches a little bit happier
Subscribe to our newsletters
The busty girls’ guide to strapless bras (that actually stay up)