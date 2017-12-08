The Best Movies To See In The Theatre This Holiday Season

The holidays are almost upon us, which means a little extra time to deck the halls, devour our favourite cookies and catch up on all the movies you’ve been dying to see. The year’s lineup of popcorn pleasures and Oscar hopefuls includes the return of Wonder Woman, and a misunderstood skating super villain, and the first movie ever to score 100 perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes (looking at you, Lady Bird).

Here, our pics for every movie-goer — from the cinephile to the superhero fan. (Because no matter your movie preference, two hours in a quiet theatre is a great way to escape the chaos of the season).

In theatres now:

I, Tonya,

The skating rivalry that produced a criminal cover-up has inspired the skating movie that produced some of the best reviews from the festival season. In particular, Margo Robbie is being hailed for her portrayal of Harding, the scrappy Olympic hopeful who may have plotted bodily harm on her frienemy (and fiercest competition) Nancy Kerrigan in the weeks leading up to the 1994 Olympics.

Lady Bird

Former indie-movie muse Greta Gerwig has moved behind the camera in a directorial debut that captures the angst and insanity of girlhood. Based on Gerwig’s own coming-of-age-experience, the story follows 17-year-old “Lady Bird” (played by Saoirse Ronan) who is forced to go to a Catholic girls school after flinging herself from her mom’s moving vehicle. It’s hilarious, heartwarming and gloriously raw.

Murder on the Orient Express

A crime has occurred, a passenger is dead and everyone on board is a suspect in this remake of the 1974 movie that was based on the iconic 1934 Agatha Christie whodunit. The star-studded cast (and list of suspects) includes Michelle Pfeiffer (the widow), Penelope Cruz (the missionary), Judi Dench (the princess), Johnny Depp (the gangster) and Kenneth Branagh who directs and stars as Inspector Poirot, the self-appointed “probably the greatest detective in the world.”

Justice League

Wonder Woman was awesome, but Batman vs. Superman not-so-much, which means there is a lot riding on this superhero assemble that’s aiming to do for the DC universe what The Avengers did for the Marvel gang. Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot are joined by Game of Thrones–star Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Amy Adams as Superman’s main squeeze, Lois Lane.

Wonder

Eleven-year-old Oscar-nominee (and Canadian!) Jacob Tremblay stars as Augie Pullman, a boy with a facial disfiguration who begins attending a “regular” school after years of corrective surgeries. Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson play his loving and protective parents. It’s feel-good family drama with a side of sob fest — best to remove any mascara before you go.

Call Me by Your Name

A totally unique, awkward and unforgettable love story set in the Italian country side, and starring Armie Hammer, who is pretty much the real-life version of one of those Italian marble nudes. Hammer plays Oliver, an American grad student who arrives in a small village and meets Elio (Timothée Chalamet), the 17-year-old son of professor he is there to work with. The forbidden passion smolders in one of the buzziest movies to come out of festival season, already considered an Oscar hopeful.

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Based on a popular YA novel from the ’90s, this family drama features a no-fear performance from Jennifer Garner as a mom and wife who must re-examine her life when her perfect husband leaves her for “a real shot at happiness” (ouch). Told from the perspective of the teenage daughter (played by Maika Monroe), who escapes family turmoil on her surfboard, the story is about what lies beneath the perfect surfaces (and suntans) in the California suburbs. Think Big Little Lies meets Blue Crush.

Coming soon:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

It wouldn’t be the holidays without another tale from a galaxy far, far away. This one picks up where 2015’s The Force Awakens left off with Rey seeking guidance of a new mentor (and possible father) Luke Skywalker. The movie also features the introduction of the adorable new Porg creatures (they look like a cross between a baby seal and a bird), and a final performance from Carrie Fisher as General Leia.

In theatres: Dec. 15.

The Greatest Showman

He often plays a tough guy on screen, but Hugh Jackman is a song-and-dance man at heart—the perfect choice to play P. T. Barnum in this year’s gift to musical junkies (the lyrics are by the same person who did La La Land). Barnum is the American granddaddy of three-ring entertainment — in the late 1800s he turned a group of exotic animals and misfits into, well, the greatest show on earth.

In theatres: Dec. 20.

Pitch Perfect 3

You loved the first one, totally enjoyed the second one and — oh, who are we kidding? — can’t wait for part three. Because sure, the Bellas may have graduated college, but apparently they still have a few more jams to drop. Plus, Anna Kendrick is still winning, Rebel Wilson is still hilarious and killer a cappella covers are still the most fun you can have at the movies.

In theatres: Dec. 21.

The Post

Meryl Streep stars as celebrated glass-ceiling shatterer Kay Graham, America’s first female newspaper publisher who oversaw the Washington Post’s expose of the Pentagon Papers (detailing the U.S. government’s involvement in the Vietnam War) in the early ’70s. Tom Hanks plays Graham’s trusted co-pilot, editor Ben Bradlee, and Steven Spielberg directs. (The National Board of Review called it the best movie of 2017.)

In theatres: Dec. 22.

Molly’s Game

Jessica Chastain plays Molly Bloom, the real-life Olympic-skier-by-day Hollywood-“Poker Princess-”by-night who ran the world’s most-exclusive underground poker ring for 10 years before becoming the target of an FBI sting operation. Idris Elba co-stars as Molly’s lawyer and Aaron Sorkin writes and directs, which means the zingers and quips come quick.

In theatres: Dec. 25.

