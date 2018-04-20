Find Someone Who Makes You Smile Like Justin Trudeau Makes The Royals Smile

Queen Elizabeth and Justin Trudeau at Buckingham Palace on April 19. Photo, Matt Dunham/AFP/Getty Images.
Justin Trudeau just wrapped a tour of Peru, France and the U.K. with a black-tie banquet at Buckingham Palace. According to Hello!, it will likely be one of the Queen’s last state dinners as head of the commonwealth — it was announced this week that she will be handing over that responsibility to Prince Charles. And, thanks in part to one Canadian prime minister’s charm offensive, it seems a smashing good time was had by all. Check out that smile on Queen Elizabeth as she greets Trudeau.
It’s wasn’t just Her Majesty who looked pleased as punch to see Trudeau — Princes Charles, Andrew and Harry were bursting with laughter while chatting to the PM.
Justin Trudeau gives Prince Charles a good laugh at the state banquet. Photo, Matt Dunham/AFP/Getty Images.
Sharing a chuckle with Prince Harry. Photo, Matt Dunham/AFP/Getty Images.
Leaving Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew in stitches. Photo, Matt Dunham/AFP/Getty Images.
But this isn’t the only time Trudeau has tickled the royal funny bone. Let’s observe.
Prince Harry and Justin Trudeau share a giggle at an Invictus Games event in May 2016. Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
Prince William stifles a laugh at the welcome ceremony for the 2016 royal tour at the British Columbia Legislature. Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
Kate Middleton got in on the fun, too. Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
Prince Charles seems to get a particular kick out of Trudeau.
Prince Charles and Justin Trudeau at Rideau Hall for on July 1, 2017 in Ottawa. Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
Same day, more laughs. Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
Apparently Sophie knows how to land a one-liner, too.
Kate Middleton, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Prince William and Justin Trudeau in B.C. during their 2016 royal tour. Photo, Phillip Chin/Wireimage/Getty Images.
As does a certain ginger prince.
Prince Harry and Justin Trudeau on day 1 of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. Photo, Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images.
So much for the British stiff upper lip.