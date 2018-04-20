Find Someone Who Makes You Smile Like Justin Trudeau Makes The Royals Smile

Justin Trudeau just wrapped a tour of Peru, France and the U.K. with a black-tie banquet at Buckingham Palace. According to Hello!, it will likely be one of the Queen’s last state dinners as head of the commonwealth — it was announced this week that she will be handing over that responsibility to Prince Charles. And, thanks in part to one Canadian prime minister’s charm offensive, it seems a smashing good time was had by all. Check out that smile on Queen Elizabeth as she greets Trudeau.

It’s wasn’t just Her Majesty who looked pleased as punch to see Trudeau — Princes Charles, Andrew and Harry were bursting with laughter while chatting to the PM.

But this isn’t the only time Trudeau has tickled the royal funny bone. Let’s observe.

Prince Charles seems to get a particular kick out of Trudeau.

Apparently Sophie knows how to land a one-liner, too.

As does a certain ginger prince.

So much for the British stiff upper lip.