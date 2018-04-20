Entertainment

Find Someone Who Makes You Smile Like Justin Trudeau Makes The Royals Smile

No one can turn a royal frown upside-down like Trudeau.

Justin Trudeau makes the Queen smile

Queen Elizabeth and Justin Trudeau at Buckingham Palace on April 19. Photo, Matt Dunham/AFP/Getty Images.

Justin Trudeau just wrapped a tour of Peru, France and the U.K. with a black-tie banquet at Buckingham Palace. According to Hello!, it will likely be one of the Queen’s last state dinners as head of the commonwealth — it was announced this week that she will be handing over that responsibility to Prince Charles. And, thanks in part to one Canadian prime minister’s charm offensive, it seems a smashing good time was had by all. Check out that smile on Queen Elizabeth as she greets Trudeau.

It’s wasn’t just Her Majesty who looked pleased as punch to see Trudeau — Princes Charles, Andrew and Harry were bursting with laughter while chatting to the PM.

Justin Trudeau makes Prince Charles laugh

Justin Trudeau gives Prince Charles a good laugh at the state banquet. Photo, Matt Dunham/AFP/Getty Images.

Justin Trudeau makes Prince Harry laugh

Sharing a chuckle with Prince Harry. Photo, Matt Dunham/AFP/Getty Images.

Justin Trudeau makes Prince Andrew laugh

Leaving Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew in stitches. Photo, Matt Dunham/AFP/Getty Images.

But this isn’t the only time Trudeau has tickled the royal funny bone. Let’s observe.

Justin Trudeau and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Justin Trudeau share a giggle at an Invictus Games event in May 2016. Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Justin Trudeau and Prince William

Prince William stifles a laugh at the welcome ceremony for the 2016 royal tour at the British Columbia Legislature. Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Justin Trudeau, Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate Middleton got in on the fun, too. Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Prince Charles seems to get a particular kick out of Trudeau.

Justin Trudeau and Prince Charles

Prince Charles and Justin Trudeau at Rideau Hall for on July 1, 2017 in Ottawa. Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Justin Trudeau, Prince Charles, Camilla and Sophie

Same day, more laughs. Photo, Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Apparently Sophie knows how to land a one-liner, too.

Justin Trudeau, Sophie, Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Prince William and Justin Trudeau in B.C. during their 2016 royal tour. Photo, Phillip Chin/Wireimage/Getty Images.

As does a certain ginger prince.

Justin Trudeau and Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Justin Trudeau on day 1 of the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. Photo, Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images.

So much for the British stiff upper lip.
