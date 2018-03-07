This Is Us Teased The Return Of Jack Pearson And Broke Our Hearts Again

Ah, This Is Us. The show that likes to rip out our beating hearts, tap dance on them until there’s nothing left but shreds, then lovingly sew them back together — only to do it all over again the next week. Well, the This Is Us season finale trailer that aired last night has done it again. This time, our dearly departed Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) appears to be alive — and with glorious grey hair?! Literally, my heart cannot take much more of this abuse. Grab some tissue and watch at your own risk:

Since viewers were already subjected to Jack’s devastating death after teasing it for about a year in order to prolong the torture and emotional pain as long as possible, I’m thinking this must be a dream sequence. Plus, the finale will include Kate and Toby’s wedding, which makes older Jack’s cameo all the more poignant — I’m betting it’s part of a dream of Kate’s where she imagines what her wedding day would be like if her dad were there. (Excuse me while I bawl my eyes out.)

The season 2 finale of This Is Us airs Tuesday March 13 at 9 p.m. EST on CTV.