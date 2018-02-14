The Sweet Way This Is Us Star Milo Ventimiglia Is Consoling Fans About Jack Pearson’s Death

After a series-long build up, last week This Is Us put everyone’s favourite fictional dad Jack Pearson in the ground, and let’s be real, viewers have still not recovered. Even though it was clear from the beginning of the series that this is where things were headed, the grief is real — and actor Milo Ventimiglia is feeling it.

During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ventimiglia, who plays Jack Pearson on the NBC hit drama, revealed that people legit lose it when they see him.

“A lot of people, they want a hug,” he told Kimmel. “They don’t really ask me for advice, but they want that paternal knowing that things are OK.”

Following the Feb. 4 episode where Jack’s death was finally shown, Ventimiglia tweeted words of comfort in response to the outpouring of grief from fans.

Just so everyone knows it….#JackPearson lives in all of our hearts. He’s you. He’s me. He’s Us. Thank you all for supporting our show. We love you all 🙂 And this isn’t the end of Jack. Stay tuned. #ThisIsUs. MV — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 5, 2018

Ventimiglia, who shot to fame after playing bad-boy heartthrob Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls, told the late-night host that he has become somewhat of a source of comfort for fans of the show, with many people wanting to tell him their story. In fact, earlier that same day, Ventimiglia was at lunch and the manager of the restaurant came over and asked, “Can I tell you my story?” She then proceeded to tell him that when she was on maternity leave she would binge the show and straight-up weep. Another fan, pictured in the tweet below, spotted Ventimiglia in a parking garage and literally squealed with joy.

This is my new friend Kewan. Was happy to meet him today. He’s gonna make an appearance tonight on @JimmyKimmelLive. MV pic.twitter.com/JyL5FpyHtd — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 13, 2018

“It’s interesting, it’s almost like being Tom Sawyer and going to your own funeral and watching these people sob, even though it’s not you. This character has your face and voice and all that,” said Kimmel.

“Yeah, I can’t escape it, man,” said Ventimiglia.

I mean, I’m sure it’s all a bit much — but listen, Ventimiglia, this is us showing our love for you and the dearly departed Jack. RIP.