The Crown Season 2: What The Royals Really Looked Like In The ’50s And ’60s

If you’re like us, the announcement of Prince Harry’s recent engagement to Meghan Markle has you even more excited for the new season of Netflix’s The Crown, which airs Dec. 8. Covering 1956 to 1964, this season will pick up where the show left off, with Queen Elizabeth II having told her sister, Margaret, that she couldn’t wed Group Capt. Peter Townsend, and Philip at embarking on a five-month royal tour (orchestrated so he can pull himself together).

You can expect to see a flurry of royal engagements, frequent travel, a visit by the Kennedys — and a new romantic interest for Margaret.

Prepare for your weekend binge-watching session by seeing what the Queen, Margaret, Philip and the Kennedys really looked like at the time.

The Queen

The Queen and Philip

The Kennedys

In 1961, the Queen and Prince Philip hosted the Kennedys for a Queen’s Dinner on their presidential trip to the U.K.

Princess Margaret

In 1958, Margaret met and fell in love with the photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones. In November 1958, she brought him to a luncheon at Clarence House, and by the end of 1959 (spoiler alert!) they were to be married.

