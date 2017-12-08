Advertisement
The Crown Season 2: What The Royals Really Looked Like In The ’50s And ’60s

Your pre-binge homework assignment: Check out these historical photos of Queen, Margaret, Philip and the Kennedys.

The Crown season 2 royals- still of Philip as he prepares to deliver his Christmas address over the radio

Philip prepares to deliver his Christmas address from aboard the Royal yacht in The Crown. Photo, Alex Bailey/Netflix.

If you’re like us, the announcement of Prince Harry’s recent engagement to Meghan Markle has you even more excited for the new season of Netflix’s The Crown, which airs Dec. 8. Covering 1956 to 1964, this season will pick up where the show left off, with Queen Elizabeth II having told her sister, Margaret, that she couldn’t wed Group Capt. Peter Townsend, and Philip at embarking on a five-month royal tour (orchestrated so he can pull himself together).

You can expect to see a flurry of royal engagements, frequent travel, a visit by the Kennedys — and a new romantic interest for Margaret.

Prepare for your weekend binge-watching session by seeing what the Queen, Margaret, Philip and the Kennedys really looked like at the time.

The Queen

The Crown season 2 royals - Elizabeth writes a note to Philip

Elizabeth writes a note to Philip in The Crown. Photo, Stuart Hendry/Netflix.

The Crown season 2 royals - 1958 picture of The Queen leaving a Dutch museum in 1958

The Queen departs from Gemeentemuseum in 1958 during her Dutch visit. Photo, Behrens, Herbert/Anefo of the Dutch Nationaal Archief.

The Queen and Philip

The Crown season 2 royals - still from Netflix of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

The Queen and Prince Philip in The Crown, discussing his investiture. Philip was officially given the title of Duke of Edinburgh in 1957. Photo, Robert Viglasky/Netflix.

The Crown season 2 royals - Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburg are pictured here in 1963 at the opening of the New Zealand parliament. (Photo, Archives New Zealand)

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburg, pictured here in 1963 at the opening of the New Zealand parliament. Photo, Archives New Zealand.

The Kennedys

In 1961, the Queen and Prince Philip hosted the Kennedys for a Queen’s Dinner on their presidential trip to the U.K.

The Crown season 2 royals - still of The Kennedys meeting The Windsors.

The Kennedys and Windsors meet in The Crown. Photo, Alex Bailey/Netflix.

The Crown season 2 royals - real historical photo of JFK and Jackie meeting Queen Elizabeth and Philip

A photo from the Kennedys’ actual visit to Buckingham Palace in 1961. Photo, U.S. Department of State, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

Princess Margaret

The Crown season 2 royals - Still shows Margaret, upset, as she arrives at the celebration in Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's honour.

Margaret in The Crown, at the celebration for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Photo, Alex Bailey/Netflix.

The Crown season 2 royals - historical photo of Princess Margaret from the Dutch National Archives

Princess Margaret, pictured here in 1965. Photo, Dutch National Archives.

In 1958, Margaret met and fell in love with the photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones. In November 1958, she brought him to a luncheon at Clarence House, and by the end of 1959 (spoiler alert!) they were to be married.

The Crown season 2 royals — a still of Margaret and Tony at Clarence House

Antony in The Crown, dining with Margaret at Clarence House. Photo, Alex Bailey/Netflix.

The Crown season 2 royals - portrait of photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones in early 1958

Antony Armstrong-Jones in early 1958. Photo, Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division – Carl Van Vechten Collection.

