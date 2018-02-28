Entertainment

Because We’re All In Tessa & Scott Withdrawal, Let’s Take A Moment To Enjoy Tessa Virtue’s Twitter

She’s the sassy best friend you always wanted.

Tessa Virtue Twitter

Photo, Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images.

Anyone else feel like summer camp just ended? Or like you just graduated from high school and don’t know when you’ll see your best friends again after you all move away for college? I’m of course referring to the end of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, or as I like to call it — because let’s be serious, we’re all pretty obsessed with them — the end of Tessa and Scott Fest 2018.

Well, while the obvious soulmates (come on, if ice dancing duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir aren’t meant to be, who is?) might not be skating across our TV screens multiple times a week for the foreseeable future, we are still blessed with adorable ways to keep the Canadian sweethearts in our daily lives.

Behold, Tessa Virtue’s Twitter. She’s funny, sassy, sincere — and basically someone I’d love as my best friend (plus, she gets tweeted at by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself, no big deal).

Here are some of Virtue’s best Twitter moments…

Like when she was all of us, binge-watching our fave show with a wee beverage:

Or when she was almost funnier than hilarious human Ryan Reynolds:

There was also the time she called Moir her “partner in crime”:

And lest we forget, how she perfectly captured everyone’s feelings about the Olympics being over with this tweet:

Call me for a Suits night any time, girl!
