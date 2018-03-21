The Super Sweet Story Behind Tessa’s Ellen Outfit

As if we needed one more reason to adore Tessa Virtue. Virtue — one beautiful half of Canada’s so-talented-it’s-unfair gold-medal ice dancing pair — appeared with her skating partner, Scott Moir, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 20 (you probably already knew that, though) and looked gorgeous in her pale pink Club Monaco jumpsuit. If you’re like me and have been elbow-deep in Google trying to emulate Tessa Virtue style, you might want to go shopping with Virtue’s mom, Kate.

You read that right: Virtue credits her mom as her stylist for the ensemble, and so now we’re trying to figure out how to become part of the Virtue family.

And chic style is clearly in the Virtue genes. Just look at this shot of Tessa with her mom and sister. That blond bob! Those cigarette trousers! Excuse you with that classic, elegant style, Kate.

#internationalwomensday A post shared by Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue17) on Mar 8, 2018 at 8:37am PST

Tessa also recently told Canadian online publication The Loop that her mom is one of her style icons — alongside Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly and Olivia Palermo.

Serious question: Are you taking new clients, Kate?