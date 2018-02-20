Entertainment

‘We Are All Pregnant’: The Best Reactions To Tessa And Scott’s Gold Medal Performance

It was hot, and people had feelings.

by
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir

Photo, Jean Catuffe/Getty.

Canada’s favourite definitely-not-doing-it platonic couple have made history as double gold Olympians — bringing home the highest-valued hardware for their ice dancing routines for the second time.

Are Tessa And Scott A Couple? An Investigation Into The Question We All Want AnsweredAre Tessa And Scott A Couple? An Investigation Into The Question We All Want Answered

More than that, they’re now the most decorated Olympic figure skaters in history with five medals — two silvers won in Sochi, along with a gold in the team event last week — over the course of their 20 years as a figure skating pair.

Viewers across the country tuned in Monday night to witness Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir skate to victory with their sultry ice dance to “Roxane” from the Moulin Rouge soundtrack (it’s the routine the pair famously sexed down from 14A to PG in order to conform to Olympic propriety).

Of course, Twitter completely melted. And imploded in a surge of pride and passion. Regardless, it was hot and everyone had FEELINGS. Here are the best reactions:

Tessa and Scott had everyone on the edge of their seats.

The enthusiasm was palpable throughout the routine.

They made the world want to wrap themselves in red and white.

And invoked a deep sense of national pride after they won.

Sexy pride.

Of course their victory — and affectionate joy at winning — kicked that coupledom fantasy into overdrive.

But let’s not all get too excited, some said — they’re artists and athletes at the end of the day, not bride and groom figurines atop a wedding cake.

Whatever the feels, it was probably the last time the world will get to see that perfect alchemy on Olympic ice.

We’ll give the final word on their victory to them.
Resources