‘We Are All Pregnant’: The Best Reactions To Tessa And Scott’s Gold Medal Performance

Canada’s favourite definitely-not-doing-it platonic couple have made history as double gold Olympians — bringing home the highest-valued hardware for their ice dancing routines for the second time.Are Tessa And Scott A Couple? An Investigation Into The Question We All Want Answered
More than that, they’re now the most decorated Olympic figure skaters in history with five medals — two silvers won in Sochi, along with a gold in the team event last week — over the course of their 20 years as a figure skating pair.
Viewers across the country tuned in Monday night to witness Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir skate to victory with their sultry ice dance to “Roxane” from the Moulin Rouge soundtrack (it’s the routine the pair famously sexed down from 14A to PG in order to conform to Olympic propriety).
Of course, Twitter completely melted. And imploded in a surge of pride and passion. Regardless, it was hot and everyone had FEELINGS. Here are the best reactions:
Tessa and Scott had everyone on the edge of their seats.
The enthusiasm was palpable throughout the routine.
They made the world want to wrap themselves in red and white.
And invoked a deep sense of national pride after they won.
Canada won the Olympics. Goodnight everyone.
— Michelle Rempel (@MichelleRempel) February 20, 2018
Sexy pride.
Dear world,
Canada will be on maternity leave in 9 months because we are all pregnant after Tessa and Scott’s Moulin Rouge performance #Olympics #thetoosexylift #fireonice pic.twitter.com/CKuIdyxANI
— Meg Campbell (@haveyoumetmeg) February 20, 2018
Of course their victory — and affectionate joy at winning — kicked that coupledom fantasy into overdrive.
UM WHATS GOING ON UNDER THAT FLAG? #VirtueMoir pic.twitter.com/dFP3lhP3yA
—(@abbygriffiin) February 20, 2018
If Tessa & Scott’s ice dance doesn’t end in a proposal I am low-key gonna be crushed. #IceDancing #Olympics #VirtueAndMoir #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/M2ScrJyd1P
— Sarah Colantonio (@SarahRachel_xo) February 20, 2018
But let’s not all get too excited, some said — they’re artists and athletes at the end of the day, not bride and groom figurines atop a wedding cake.
Whatever the feels, it was probably the last time the world will get to see that perfect alchemy on Olympic ice.
We’ll give the final word on their victory to them.
Speechless.
This is the moment we have dreamed about. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for all of the support.
This one is for you, Canada!
#VirtueMoir #XX #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/EAt0EYm8bO
— Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 20, 2018