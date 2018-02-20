The Hottest Photos Of Tessa And Scott. Ever.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir may not be dating (though there’s some evidence keeping us hoping otherwise), but there’s no denying the gold medallists‘ chemistry on the ice. Those lifts! Those looks! That move.

The pair has said that the 2018 Olympics will be the last time the ice dancers will compete, so it is the perfect time to pay homage to their partnership. And what better way to do that than by celebrating just how steamy their routines truly are? Here, the hottest photos of Tessa and Scott, from lusty looks to the almost-NSFW.

The looks

The nuzzling

The lifts

The NSFW