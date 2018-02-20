The Hottest Photos Of Tessa And Scott. Ever.

Tessa and Scott at the 2018 Olympics. Photo, Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images.
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir may not be dating (though there’s some evidence keeping us hoping otherwise), but there’s no denying the gold medallists‘ chemistry on the ice. Those lifts! Those looks! That move.
The pair has said that the 2018 Olympics will be the last time the ice dancers will compete, so it is the perfect time to pay homage to their partnership. And what better way to do that than by celebrating just how steamy their routines truly are? Here, the hottest photos of Tessa and Scott, from lusty looks to the almost-NSFW.
The looks
Tessa and Scott during the short dance program at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Photo, Maddie Meyer/Getty Images.
Tessa and Scott at the 2016 Skate Canada International in 2016. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tessa and Scott compete at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. Photo, Clive Mason/Getty Images.
Tessa and Scott at the 2014 Winter Olympics. Photo, Matthew Stockman/Getty Images.
The nuzzling
Tessa and Scott at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in 2017. Photo, John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images.
Tessa and Scott perform in 2013. Steve Russell/Toronto Star/Getty.
Tessa and Scott perform in 2013. Photo, Steve Russell/Toronto Star/Getty.
The lifts
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir compete in a gold-winning 2018 Olympic skate. Photo, Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images.
Tessa and Scott perform in 2012. Photo, Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images.
Tessa and Scott perform in Paris in 2013. Photo, Getty.
Tessa and Scott perform in 2011 in Moscow. Photo, Yuri Kadobnov/AFP/Getty Images.
Tessa and Scott perform in 2007. Photo, Toru Yamanaka/AFP/Getty Images.
Tessa and Scott at the 2018 Olympics. Photo, Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images.
The NSFW
Tessa and Scott Moir compete at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. Photo, Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images.
Tessa and Scott competing in 2013. Photo, Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images.
Tessa and Scott perform in 2012. Photo, Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images.