Tessa And Scott Say People Don’t ‘Understand How Intense Our Relationship Is’ In New Interview

What is more watchable than Canadian Olympians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir passionately performing on the ice? The duo answering questions from a pair of adorable kid skaters.

During an appearance on Breakfast Television on Friday morning, 28-year-old Virtue and 30-year-old Moir were asked about their career by two young ice dancing partners named Charlotte and Axel. Cute-as-a-button Axel asked the athletes, “How do you guys pick your music?” and their response was heartwarming.

BT host Dina Pugliese followed up the kid’s q by asking Virtue and Moir about their decision to skate to The Tragically Hip song “Long Time Running” for their final dance at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. “That was sort of a natural choice; we’re both such big fans,” Virtue said. “About a week after [Gord Downie] died, at Skate Canada International, Scott looked at me and said, ‘We have to do a tribute. He’s been such a part of all Canadians’ lives.’ It’s a nice way to feel connected to the band.”

The life skating partners then answered Charlotte’s question about their favourite moment from working together for over 20 years, and Moir’s reply was equally endearing. “We’ve talked a lot about our partnership, but I think the coolest thing is that after…20 and a half [years], we still love going to the rink and working together and doing projects together even outside the rink,” Moir said.

“I don’t think people understand how intense our relationship is because we spend so much time together. We still like hanging out with each other — that’s an accomplishment especially with how obnoxious I can be!”

Did your heart just skip a beat? Because mine did.

Moir’s adorable remarks aside, perhaps the best part about their BT visit was when they revealed they’ll be touring across Canada with Stars on Ice for the next several months. This means fans actually have a chance to see Moir and Virtue perform *in the flesh.*

Keep on being amazing, you two.