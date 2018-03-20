Tessa And Scott Just Confirmed Their Relationship Status To Ellen

Our fave ice dancers grooved their way onto The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and answered the question on everyone’s minds: Are they dating?

Host Ellen DeGeneres did not skate around the widely speculated rumour that Canadian Olympians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are more than just athletic partners, something that fans have been rooting for since we fell in love with the pair at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

“Twenty years skating together. You have chemistry, obviously. A lot of people are saying that there is more than just chemistry there… that you’re a couple,” DeGeneres, 60, said to the pair. “So, are you a couple?”

“We are not, but we always say that that’s a big compliment because what we portray on the ice is really important to us and we love getting into character. We love telling a story,” said 28-year-old Virtue, who was rocking a seriously cute Gressah jumpsuit from Club Monaco. “A lot of the emotions we portray are universal themes… The fact that people feel invested in our partnership is truly remarkable.”

*Cue shattering hearts around the world*

Despite denying that they were more than just ice dancing partners and longtime friends, Moir talked about the time in their lives when the two were an item.

“Well we did date when… Tessa was 7 [and I was] 9,” spilled 30-year-old Moir. “But we didn’t talk to each other. I remember when we’re skating, we would just hold hands and avoid eye contact.”

“In order to advance our partnership, we had to put the hot and heavy relationship on the side,” he joked.

“Which meant you had to break up with me,” Virtue quipped back.

“Yeah I broke up with Tessa, and none of my friends have let me live that down since,” Moir revealed. Uh, can you blame them?

While it looks like Virtue and Moir’s relationship is platonic — for now, at least — there’s an undeniable closeness between the two. Virtue told DeGeneres that they’ve worked hard on their partnership, and confirmed there’s a lot of trust between them.

“In those moments when the music ended in PyeongChang, I looked at Scott and was so grateful for the last 20 years by his side, and to share that moment together.”

Can you two just get married already?