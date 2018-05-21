How The Suits Cast Made The Most Of The Royal Wedding

Charlotte, George and the Mulroney kids may have captured the royal wedding spotlight with their sweet waves and grinning photo bombs, but another group of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s guests was even cuter: The cast of Suits.

Meghan invited her former co-stars to Saturday’s ceremony at St. George’s Chapel, providing the ultimate venue for a reunion. Meghan, who starred as Rachel Zane in seven seasons of the hit legal drama that filmed in Toronto, is not appearing in its eighth season, nor is Patrick J. Adams, who played her love interest, Mike Ross.

But Adams, Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) and Abigail Spencer (Dana Scott) were all in the house Saturday. As was Macht’s wife, Jacinda Barrett, who had a small role on the show. Gina Torres, who plays powerhouse Jessica Pearson and left the show as a regular in season six, was also in attendance. (No word on whether the group snagged an invite the more exclusive evening reception, though this post from Barrett suggests she and Macht did.)

Judging from the actors’ social media accounts, everyone had a rip-roaring good time. Let’s take a look.

Friday evening, the gang got together for a pre-wedding dinner celebration. In this photo from Adams, you can see Torres and Rafferty near the back, and Spencer and Hoffman at the front left:

The last supper #royalwedding A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on May 18, 2018 at 4:03pm PDT

Adams has always had a good sense of humour when it comes to Meghan and Harry’s relationship. He shared this hilarious tweet when the engagement was announced last year (it’s a reference to his Suits character’s relationship with Meghan’s character):

She said she was just going out to get some milk… https://t.co/y7cnM0eC9D — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

He followed up on the joke Friday:

On the big day, Adams posted a selfie to Instagram with wife Troian Bellisario. The caption: “Freeloaders #royalwedding.”

Freeloaders #royalwedding A post shared by Patrick Adams (@halfadams) on May 19, 2018 at 9:21am PDT

Rafferty (who plays ass-kicking assistant Donna) looked incredible in Lanvin. Here she is prepping:

And here she is at the main event:

Hoffman, aka Louis Litt, was in awe of the venue, posting this video (wait till the end for cameos from Carey Mulligan, Adams and Torres):

Out of a dream A post shared by Rick Hoffman (@rickehoffman) on May 20, 2018 at 6:09am PDT

He also posted about how close the cast really is, even with Adams’s departure from the show:

Macht, who plays main man Harvey Specter, sent out his congrats to the couple via Instagram:

And snapped this shot of wife Barrett:

All in all, it looks like the cast that plays together, stays together — or at least parties together at the year’s biggest wedding celebration.