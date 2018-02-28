Are The Spice Girls Actually Going To Perform At Meghan And Harry’s Wedding? Here’s The Scoop

The rumour: The Spice Girls will perform at Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding

Where you heard it: The Real talk show

The report: The group that invented Girl Powah! is the latest musical act that may or may not be taking the stage at the event of the year century, joining a list that already includes Elton John and Ed Sheeran. Mel B (aka Scary Spice) let it slip (or was it a “slip”?) during a recent talk-show appearance that all five Spices have received wedding invites and then seemed to confirm a performance.

The smell test: No question this rumour is what we want (what we really, really want), and it also smells pretty legit. We already know that Meghan is buddies with Victoria Beckham and that Prince Harry is a long-time fan. For the record, there is no way that Mel B. let anything “slip” by accident, but she is only human, and wanting to brag about your part in the royal wedding is a pretty natural instinct.

The rumour: Harry’s two ex-girlfriends will be invited to the wedding

Why Queen Elizabeth Just Attended Her First-Ever Fashion Week At Age 91Where you heard it: The Daily Mail

The report: Devoted royal-watchers are already familiar with Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy, the prince’s two serious ex-girlfriends, who he has stayed “good friends” with after the respective breakups. Does that mean they belong at the wedding? Apparently the groom thinks so, according to an unnamed pal who shared the scoop with DM editor Richard Eden, adding that he doesn’t think Meghan “will mind.”

The smell test: Eden is an actual editor who quotes a friend of the prince’s (as opposed to the usual non-specific anonymous “insider”). That gives this rumour a whiff of credibility. And Markle definitely doesn’t seem like the kind of woman who would get insecure in the company of her beau’s cast-offs. As far as exes go, she’s probably thinking, better Harry’s than mine.

The rumour: Royal staff are wearing hazmat suits following last week’s terror scare

Where you heard it: The Daily Star

The report: Last week the royal couple was at the centre of a significant security threat when a letter containing a mysterious white powder arrived at St. James Palace, Harry and Meghan’s royal residence. Initially suspected to be anthrax, the substance (as police later confirmed) turned out to be harmless. Still, the incident is being investigated as a “racist hate crime,” and the Palace confirmed last week that it would likely be adjusting security procedure going forward. Which brings us to the Star’s story about hazmat suits, which are allegedly being worn by mail room workers along with goggles and gloves.

The smell test: The palace didn’t go into detail with regards to what stepped up security measures might look like. But the idea that there are people walking around the royal residence looking like extras out of Outbreak smells faintly of kippers.

The rumour: Meghan Markle was the anonymous actress behind a scandalous Hollywood blog

Is Meghan Markle Feeling Trapped By Royal Life Already?Where you heard it: The Daily Mail

The report: The Working Actress was a blog that ran between 2010 and 2012, written in confidential diary style and detailing its anonymous author’s experiences trying to make it in Hollywood. In one post, she explains how some times she’ll spend the day “sobbing in bed with a bottle of wine and a box of cookies.” In another she talks about being forced to kiss co-stars with “terrible breath.” She even jokingly refers to herself as “the girl with the magic boobs.” She, being Meghan Markle, according to the DM’s sleuth who sites “impeccable sources in California,” along with a lot of circumstantial evidence.

The smell test: The evidence presented ranges from the ridiculous (Gossip Girl likes wine and cookies; Markle likes wine and cookies), to the rather convincing. The Working Actress shuttered in 2012 after its author landed her first lead on a TV show (see: Suits), and there’s a post about the time she met her hero Donald Sutherland on set (Markle worked with Sutherland on 2011’s Horrible Bosses). So yes, it certainly could be MM, and the Internet has yet to offer up any other credible alternatives. It’s not the kind of thing the palace will ever dignify with a comment, though as far as embarrassing royal scandals go, magic boobs are pretty PG.

Watch: Harry, Meghan, Kate and William make their first official joint public appearance